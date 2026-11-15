“Heo Kyung-hwan, You Haven’t Had a Wedding, but You Have a Woman”... Sul Woon-do’s Revelation Sparks Uproar

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Comedian Heo Kyung-hwan’s ears turned bright red at Sul Woon-do’s suggestive remarks about his love life, and he found himself at the center of dating rumors.

On the 15th, SBS’s “My Little Old Boy” featured a “Hundred-Year Celebration” marking the combined 100 years since the debuts of two legends of Korean music, Nam Jin and Sul Woon-do.

The episode drew interest by showing Heo Kyung-hwan and Im Won-hee gathering with trot singer Haru to celebrate the 100 combined years since Nam Jin and Sul Woon-do made their debuts.

Nam Jin and Sul Woon-do were then asked, “If you had to choose one of Heo Kyung-hwan and Im Won-hee as a son-in-law, who would it be?” Sul picked Im Won-hee, saying, “Im Won-hee seems like he’d stick with someone for a long time once he got to know them. But Heo Kyung-hwan seems like he has a wandering eye,” drawing laughs.

As he watched Heo Kyung-hwan closely, Sul Woon-do delivered a pointed remark: “You haven’t had a wedding, but you have a woman.” Heo’s ears turned bright red at Sul’s unexpected comment, and the studio erupted, too. There was an outpouring of reactions, including “Looks like he really does have someone” and “He could have just laughed it off, but didn’t his face get really red?” Heo Kyung-hwan’s mother also wondered aloud, “Looks like my son really does have someone.”

Sul Woon-do continued, saying to Heo Kyung-hwan, “I can tell just by looking. With this kind of vibe, it would be a lie to say you don’t have a woman in your life. I must have hit the nail on the head,” drawing attention. Heo explained, “I was surprised because you said it with such certainty, like I’d come to have my fortune told.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.