‘55-Year-Old’ Go Hyun-jung’s Face Looks Half the Size Next to Ordinary People... Is This How She Looks in Person?

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyun] Actress Go Hyun-jung grabbed attention with her exceptionally small face and elegant looks while traveling in Jeju.

On the 15th, Go Hyun-jung shared glimpses of her relaxed vacation in Jeju on her social media.

In the photos, Go Hyun-jung is seen exploring different parts of Jeju and enjoying a more relaxed and happy time.

Go Hyun-jung added the caption, “A trip I couldn’t take when I was young. Thank you, Jeju,” and showed an excited expression like a girl, bringing a warm smile to viewers’ faces.

In the photos that followed, she was also seen warmly posing for commemorative shots with people she happened to meet during her trip. Above all, Go Hyun-jung drew admiration from onlookers by showing off a noticeably small face—almost half the size of those around her, even among non-celebrities—and flawless beauty that made it hard to believe she was in her 50s.

Go Hyun-jung, who has been taking a break since last year’s SBS drama Queen Mantis, is receiving an enthusiastic response from fans for this welcome update, shared after a long time. Her composed aura and elegant presence continue to draw admiration even during her hiatus.

Meanwhile, Go Hyun-jung is set to appear in the film Dangsinui Gwanyeok as her next project.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.