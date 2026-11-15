Kim Kwang-kyu Reveals Seoul Home He Bought After 28 Years... At New Yeonhui-dong Home, “He Needs to Get Married”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actor Kim Kwang-kyu revealed the Yeonhui-dong home he moved into.

Kim Kwang-kyu’s new “NEW house” in Yeonhui-dong was shown for the first time on SBS’s My Little Old Boy, which aired on the 15th. The “60-year-old unmarried man” recently made headlines after revealing that he had bought his own home in Seoul after 28 years.

On the show that day, Kim Kwang-kyu, who joined as a new “son” on My Little Old Boy, drew attention after revealing that he had moved from Songdo, Incheon, to Yeonhui-dong, Seoul.

The newly moved-into home reflected Kim Kwang-kyu’s distinctive tastes and lifestyle habits in full, within its neat interior. The Mothers Avengers, seeing this, expressed their regret, saying, “He should get married...” and drew laughs.

Kim Kwang-kyu went about his daily routine in his new home. He drew attention by showing off his distinctive self-care routine, using various devices to care for his scalp and skin.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.