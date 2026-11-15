‘Divorced From Gaeko’ Kim Soo-mi: Has Her Outlook Changed? Suddenly Chops Off Her Hair for a Dramatic Makeover

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Beauty entrepreneur and influencer Kim Soo-mi, who divorced Dynamic Duo’s Gaeko after 15 years of marriage, turned heads with a bold winter pixie cut, ditching the blunt bob that had been her trademark.

On the 15th, Kim Soo-mi posted several photos on social media along with the caption, “Am I the only one getting a short haircut in winter?”

In the photos, Kim Soo-mi boldly shed the charismatic blunt bob she had maintained for a long time, adopting a much shorter, chicer cut that gave her a completely different look.

Kim Soo-mi, who has long drawn public attention for her distinctive fashion sense and beauty expertise, further amplified her one-of-a-kind look and sophisticated aura with this bold hair transformation.

In particular, as she is taking on a fierce fashion competition on Disney+’s new original variety show Style Wars, fans are paying keen attention to Kim Soo-mi’s bold image transformation, which coincides with the show.

Kim Soo-mi made headlines last January when she announced her divorce from Gaeko after 15 years of marriage, shocking many. The couple married in 2011 and have a son and a daughter; they are said to have ended their marriage last year. At the time, both sides said they intended to fulfill their responsibilities as parents and co-parent even after the divorce.

Since the divorce, Kim Soo-mi has been striking out on her own and expanding her activities into acting as well as her beauty business and broadcasting work.

When she appeared on MBC’s Radio Star last September, Kim Soo-mi made headlines by revealing that she began studying acting after turning 40 and had even auditioned for a drama for the first time in her life.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.