Kim Na-young and MY Q Share Bold PDA in His Studio... “Truly Made for Each Other”: Newlywed Life (No Filter)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Kim Na-young, who remarried singer and painter MY Q, visited her husband’s studio, where she showed off their newlywed-like closeness with a bold back hug and sweet displays of affection.

On the 15th, a video titled “Kim Na-young’s Aesthetic Tour of Beautiful Spots Around Seoul” was posted on the YouTube channel “Kim Nayoung's nofilterTV.”

That day, Kim Na-young headed to the “No Filter TV” office, which is also her husband MY Q’s studio, as the final stop on her aesthetic tour.

As she entered the studio, Kim Na-young joked, “I heard this was the place with the best aesthetic sense in South Korea,” then naturally wrapped her arms around MY Q’s waist and showed her affection without holding back.

Kim Na-young added, “This is the final destination for aesthetic appreciation,” making no secret of her deep affection for her husband.

The two also showed off their perfect chemistry. In a game where they had to give the same answer, when asked to choose between “flowers and letters,” Kim Na-young and MY Q called out “letters” at the same time, without a moment’s hesitation.

Moved by their unexpectedly perfect match, Kim Na-young exclaimed, “We really are made for each other,” delighting viewers and bringing smiles to their faces.

Meanwhile, Kim Na-young has raised her two sons on her own since her divorce. She began publicly dating singer and painter MY Q in 2021 and, after dating for about four years, remarried him last October, receiving congratulations from many people.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.