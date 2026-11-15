Lim Won-hee Also Stunned by Kim Kwang-kyu’s New Home... Same Apartment, Completely Different Atmosphere: “I Renovated It”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actor Kim Kwang-kyu unveiled his dramatically transformed new home in Yeonhui-dong, stunning even Lim Won-hee. The homes of the two men, who live in the same apartment complex, had completely different atmospheres, drawing attention.

On the episode of SBS’s My Little Old Boy aired on the 15th, Kim Kwang-kyu’s Yeonhui-dong “new house” was unveiled for the first time. The “60-year-old bachelor” had recently made headlines by revealing that, after 28 years, he had bought his own home in Seoul.

Kim Kwang-kyu shared an update, saying he had moved from Songdo International City in Incheon to Yeonhui-dong in Seoul. He then showed off his new home. Its neat interior showcased his distinctive tastes and lifestyle habits, drawing attention.

What particularly caught people’s attention was that actor Lim Won-hee lived in a neighboring building in the same apartment complex.

Lim Won-hee asked, “Did you come here because of me?” Kim Kwang-kyu replied, “It’s not like that. I was just looking around, and this is how it turned out.” Lim then joked, “They say people usually get married after buying a home. What about you? From now on, if you start dating, I’ll catch you,” drawing laughs.

The two went grocery shopping together and then headed to see Kim Kwang-kyu’s new home. As Lim Won-hee looked around, he marveled, “Your place has a completely different feel from mine.” Kim explained, “It used to be the same, but I renovated it when I moved this time.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.