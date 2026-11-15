“Is Her Figure Really Like That?” 56-Year-Old Kim Hye-soo’s Secret to a Toned Figure: Underwater Workouts

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Kim Hye-soo’s rigorous figure-maintenance routine was revealed, drawing attention.

Aired on the 15th, SBS’s My Little Old Boy featured fitness enthusiast Kim Beom-su, who has mastered everything from eight-discipline Ironman events to triathlons.

That day, Kim Beom-su invited Choi Jin-hyuk and Im Won-hee to his dedicated gym to train for an eight-discipline Ironman event. As he showed them around the workout space, he mentioned Kim Hye-soo, saying, “A lot of actresses come here, too.”

Hearing that Kim Hye-soo worked out there, Im Won-hee asked curiously, “When does she come? Do you see her all the time?” Kim Beom-su said, “I see her all the time,” adding, “She likes swimming. We usually swim together in the next lane.” His remarks left Im Won-hee envious.

The three later headed to the swimming pool that Kim Hye-soo reportedly visits often. A photo of her working out was also shown, and the Mo-vengers couldn’t hide their admiration for her toned figure. Kim Wan-sun, a close friend of Kim Hye-soo, added to the amazement, saying, “That’s what Kim Hye-soo’s figure actually looks like.”

Im Won-hee tried an underwater treadmill, one of Kim Hye-soo’s favorite forms of exercise. The trainer explained, “When Kim Hye-soo comes, she gets right on this,” adding, “Actresses usually run for about 30 minutes.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.