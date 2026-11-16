“Beautiful Even in the Morning, So Moving”: Rain (Bi) Unveils a Refrigerator Packed With Kim Tae-hee’s Side Dishes for the First Time

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Singer Bi shared his enduring affection for his wife, Kim Tae-hee, and a glimpse into their daily life raising two children.

A preview of next week’s episode was released during the 15th’s broadcast of JTBC’s variety show Please Take Care of My Refrigerator, which featured BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, ATEEZ’s San and Wooyoung as guests. The preview showed Bi and singer Sung Si-kyung appearing on the show, building anticipation.

That day, Kim Sung-joo introduced Bi, saying, “He’s back with a married man’s refrigerator for the first time in 10 years.” Returning to the show after getting married, Bi made no secret of his deep feelings about his life with his wife.

“I married the person I love,” he said. “Even when I wake up in the morning, I’m moved. I think, ‘She’s beautiful even then,’” he added, expressing his continued affection for Kim Tae-hee.

He also shared how actively he takes part in raising their two children. “I’m the one who takes the kids to school,” Bi said. “I always attend their sports days. I do everything I can to win. We even hold strategy meetings to win,” he said, drawing laughter.

The refrigerator used by Bi and Kim Tae-hee was then unveiled, catching viewers’ attention. It was packed with side dishes Kim Tae-hee had made herself, as well as food her mother had prepared for them. Even the item they had put inside to get rid of odors revealed his wife’s meticulous touch.

Introducing the food in the refrigerator, Bi explained, “Sometimes my mother-in-law makes it,” and, “My wife made this.” Sung Si-kyung, watching the refrigerator filled with the care of Bi’s wife and mother-in-law, couldn’t hide his envy.

“I feel deprived by comparison,” Sung Si-kyung said. “I want to be able to say ‘my mother-in-law’ and ‘my wife made it,’ too. And she’d have to be quite a wife, too,” he joked, sending the room into laughter.

Meanwhile, Bi married actor Kim Tae-hee in 2017, and they have two daughters.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.