Tarnishing the Name of Yoo Jae-suk, Who Trusted Him... Go Kyung-pyo's 'DUI' Triggers Sweeping Cuts From Weekend Variety Shows

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Actor Go Kyung-pyo, who sparked controversy with a drunk-driving incident, caused serious disruption across the broadcasting industry, including being virtually edited out of two of Yoo Jae-suk’s weekend variety shows at once—shows hosted by Yoo, who had been particularly fond of him.

On the 15th, guests Lee Sang-yeob and Hyun Ji Shin appeared on the tvN variety show 'Sixth Sense: B-Side' to uncover the mystery behind 'Boryeong That’ll Make You Gasp!'

That day, Song Eun-i, Mimi and others opened the show with their signature playful banter, led by main MC Yoo Jae-suk. But Go Kyung-pyo, a regular cast member, was hard to spot from the opening. Apart from wide shots featuring all the cast members, including Yoo, he was edited out of individual shots and solo reaction shots.

Go Kyung-pyo had established himself as a core member of the 'Yoo-line,' receiving Yoo Jae-suk’s particular affection through the 'Sixth Sense' series and MBC’s 'Hangout with Yoo,' among other shows. He had been widely loved for his image as a hardworking and upright young man by Yoo’s side, making this drunk-driving scandal an indelibly painful burden for Yoo, who had trusted and guided him.

This was the result of the production team’s urgent decision to extensively edit out his footage following the recent drunk-driving controversy. On the 14th, the team behind 'Sixth Sense: B-Side' had issued an official statement saying, “We plan to edit his appearances as much as possible in tomorrow’s (the 15th) broadcast and next week’s finale so that viewers will not be inconvenienced.” With the finale approaching, the regular cast member’s disgraceful incident dealt a direct blow to both Yoo Jae-suk and the production team, affecting the flow of the show and its editing.

The trouble caused for Yoo continued on MBC’s variety show 'Hangout with Yoo,' which aired a day earlier, on the 14th. As the contestants who advanced to the finals of the '’95 Seoul Music Festival' prepared for the competition, they introduced and sang songs from the 1990s on a stage Yoo had set up. Go Kyung-pyo, without a separate interview or any remarks, appeared only in passing now and then in group shots and in the background behind other cast members.

Even when Gummy delivered a powerful performance of Kim Wan-sun’s 'Masquerade,' he was only briefly visible in the background. The 'Hangout with Yoo' production team had previously apologized, saying, “Go Kyung-pyo’s appearances will be edited as much as possible before the show airs so that viewers will not be inconvenienced.”

As if aware of the enormous harm he had caused Yoo Jae-suk and the production team, Go Kyung-pyo posted a handwritten apology on social media shortly after he was caught driving under the influence. “It was entirely my fault that I drank and got behind the wheel. I broke my own words, even though I had told people not to drink and drive,” he said. He acknowledged what he had done, adding, “Someone could have been seriously hurt because of my actions. It was irresponsible.”

He then expressed his remorse to his colleagues, including Yoo Jae-suk, and to the production teams. Go Kyung-pyo said, “There are people who have to re-edit scenes we filmed while laughing together because of my mistake, and people who suddenly have to make difficult decisions despite having spent a long time preparing their schedules.” He added, “I apologize to the fans who have supported me for a long time and to everyone who has watched my work. I will cooperate fully with the police investigation and take full responsibility for any consequences. I will halt all planned activities.”

According to police, the Seoul Mapo Police Station is investigating Go Kyung-pyo on suspicion of drunk driving under the Road Traffic Act. He is suspected of driving a passenger car while intoxicated and crashing into a street-cleaning truck in Donggyo-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, at around 3:30 a.m. on the 14th. There was no one else in the car, and investigators found that his blood alcohol concentration at the time of the crash was at least 0.08%, the threshold for license revocation. After conducting a breathalyzer test, police sent him home and plan to investigate the exact circumstances of the crash.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.