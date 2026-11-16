Is Kwon Sang-woo and Son Tae-young’s Daughter Really 12? Her Height Nearly Reaches Her 183-cm Dad’s Shoulder... “She’s All Grown Up”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Riho, the 12-year-old daughter of actor couple Kwon Sang-woo and Son Tae-young, has stunned viewers with an update on her remarkable growth—she has shot up to her 183-cm-tall father’s shoulder height—as well as her athleticism and exceptional proportions.

A video titled “A Special Day for Son Tae-young and Kwon Sang-woo as They Celebrate Their 18th Wedding Anniversary (+ a Gift for Their Daughter, Riho)” was posted on Son Tae-young’s YouTube channel on the 15th.

The video released that day drew attention for its glimpse inside the large U.S. mansion where Kwon Sang-woo and Son Tae-young live.

In the spacious, open area, large enough to play ball indoors without a problem, Kwon Sang-woo practiced volleyball with Riho, openly showing his doting-dad side.

Above all, it was Riho’s astonishing rate of growth that left viewers amazed.

Riho drew every eye with her height, having grown all the way to the shoulder height of her father, Kwon Sang-woo, who stands 183 cm tall. She also showed off her natural athletic ability, just like her dad, and caught the volleyball with a steady, precise form, demonstrating exceptional athletic talent.

Watching her, Son Tae-young was pleased, saying, “Riho has been practicing, and her skills have been improving by leaps and bounds.” She then smiled with emotion and said, “Riho has really grown up. She’s already in sixth grade.” Seemingly inheriting the best qualities of her mother, Son Tae-young, a former Miss Korea, and her father, top actor Kwon Sang-woo, Riho had idol-like long-limbed proportions and a polished aura that made it hard to believe she was a 12-year-old elementary school student.

Last May, Son Tae-young also shared on her YouTube channel how much Riho had grown and how her fashion tastes had changed. At the time, an acquaintance exclaimed, “Has Riho grown this much already?” Son Tae-young revealed, “My daughter and I have different tastes in clothes. She wore hot pants to school today. She asked, ‘Can I wear them?’ Since the weather was warm, I told her she could.”

Meanwhile, Son Tae-young married actor Kwon Sang-woo in 2008, and they have one son and one daughter. She currently lives in New Jersey, United States, for their children’s education, while Kwon Sang-woo continues to work actively on projects, traveling back and forth between South Korea and the United States.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.