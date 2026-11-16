Son Dam-bi's 21 kg Weight Loss: Bathhouse Scrubber Stunned After Seeing Her Naked... 'Why Have You Lost So Much Weight?'

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Son Dam-bi shared an anecdote about hearing an unexpected remark from a bathhouse attendant and taking another look at her body.

Recently, Son Dam-bi met up with a friend and shared a funny story from a sauna. “Something really funny happened. I usually get a scrub every time I go to the sauna, and I’ve known the woman who works there for a really long time,” she said, recounting an encounter with her regular bathhouse attendant.

She went on to describe what happened: “Then, while she was scrubbing me, she said, ‘By the way, Dambi, why have you lost so much weight?’ So I said, ‘I don’t think I have. I look about the same.’ But she said I looked a little slimmer.”

Son Dam-bi said she hadn’t noticed much change because she checks her body every day, but the attendant’s comment made her take another look. “I’ve been taking health supplements regularly, and I wondered if it might be because I’ve been going to the bathroom regularly,” she said. “Isn’t it possible that the shape of your belly or how your body feels can differ depending on whether you have regular bowel movements?”

She added, “I thought my weight wouldn’t be much different, but I realized there might be a connection after all. I weighed myself after hearing what she said, and despite eating as I had been, I hadn’t gained weight.”

Son Dam-bi also explained how she takes care of herself. “I didn’t really notice because I see my body every day, but hearing that made me take another look. Of course, I didn’t lose weight just by taking this. I kept up my usual exercise and care routine, while also taking health supplements,” she said.

She went on to emphasize, “Losing weight is hard, but maintaining it afterward is important too. So I thought it was important to be able to stick with it consistently in everyday life.”

Son Dam-bi married Lee Kyou-hyuk, a former member of South Korea’s national speed skating team, in 2022, and they have a daughter, Hayi.

After giving birth, her weight had risen to 67 kg. She made headlines after successfully losing 21 kg by consistently managing her diet and exercising.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.