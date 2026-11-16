Could an Actor-Announcer Couple Be in the Making? Kim Seung-soo Confesses to Park Hye-yeon: “What About Me?”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actor Kim Seung-soo sparked excitement by appearing to cautiously express his feelings to freelance announcer Park Hye-yeon.

On the 15th, SBS’s My Little Old Boy released a video titled “‘What About Me?’ Kim Seung-soo’s Sincere, Cautious Confession to Park Hye-yeon.”

The video featured Kim Seung-soo and Park Hye-yeon on their second date after becoming the final couple through the My Little Old Boy-style matchmaking retreat. They headed to the beach and spent a relaxed time together, giving the impression that they had grown closer.

In contrast to an earlier scene of Kim Seung-soo digging in the dirt alone and looking lonely, Park Hye-yeon was by his side that day, drawing attention. Looking affectionately at her, Kim said, “I’m not filming the second one alone,” creating a sweet atmosphere.

MC Seo Jang-hoon, watching them from the studio, cheered them on, saying, “I hope things work out for them.” Kim Seung-soo’s mother also watched her son’s date with a pleased expression.

As their date continued, Kim Seung-soo brought up how they should address each other. “I sometimes find myself speaking casually instead of using formal speech,” he said, then cautiously asked, “Would it be okay if you felt comfortable and replied casually, and I called you ‘Hye-yeon’?”

Afterward, a curious tension hung between them as they sat side by side by the sea. Hesitating, Kim Seung-soo said, “Honestly, I... just want to ask you something, just once.” When Park Hye-yeon asked, “What is it?”, he asked directly, “Well, I mean, what about me... am I not an option?”

Kim Seung-soo’s unexpected words prompted reactions in the studio—“What about me?” and “Why not?”—along with cheers. Attention is focused on what changes Kim Seung-soo’s cautious question to Park Hye-yeon might bring to their relationship.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.