Former Conglomerate Executive Father’s Business Fails, Then He Dies... Kang Ye-won Weeps as She Takes on 1.1 Billion Won in Debt

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Kang Ye-won opened up about how she came to shoulder a heavy burden after revealing that her late father had left behind more than 1 billion won in debt.

On the 15th, a video titled “Worked Hard, but All That Remained Was 1 Billion Won in Debt: Why Kang Ye-won Is Living With Her Mom Again” was released on the YouTube channel “Business Owner and Landlord Kang Ho-dong.”

That day, Kang Ye-won explained why she had returned to her family home after 24 years and begun living with her mother. Her father, who died last April, had an accident in which food entered his lungs after undergoing back surgery and spent several months battling illness in the intensive care unit.

Recalling her father’s final moments, Kang Ye-won said through tears, “He looked so peaceful. His face, hands and feet were still warm,” and added, “My father’s time battling his illness had been so painful that I was almost grateful to see him like that.”

Kang Ye-won also revealed the financial difficulties her family faced alongside her father’s illness. “We used to each live our own lives and get together on weekends to eat. So I didn’t even know my father had debts,” she said, adding, “It was a little over 1 billion won.”

She explained, “My father had been an executive at a large corporation, and after retiring he went into the water business, but it was hit hard by COVID-19.”

Eventually, Kang Ye-won had to part with even the house she had shown on a previous broadcast. “I had to sell it to reduce the money going into that house. Now I plan to repay the 1.1 billion won in principal, along with interest and other costs,” she said.

She added, “The debt was taken out using the house as collateral, but the house wasn’t selling very well. I also wanted to preserve this plot of land my mother bought.” Her wish to protect the home where her mother had lived for many years and the family’s memories, even as she faced having to shoulder the debt her father left behind, added to the poignancy.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.