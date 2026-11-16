Kang Sung-yeon Looks Radiant After Remarrying a Doctor, Leaning on His Shoulder, All Lovey-Dovey

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Kang Sung-yeon shared sweet moments from her everyday life with her husband after remarrying.

On the 15th, Kang Sung-yeon posted several photos on her social media with the caption “Late autumn.”

The photos show Kang Sung-yeon visiting a hanok café surrounded by vivid autumn foliage and taking in the season’s atmosphere. She sat at an outdoor table with her chin resting on her hand and smiled shyly, then relaxed and enjoyed the café’s ambiance as she made the most of her autumn outing.

She also shared photos taken with her husband, neurologist Jang Min-wook, drawing attention. The two sat side by side, smiling brightly and creating a warm, affectionate atmosphere. A photo of the couple together, set against the tranquil hanok and brilliant autumn leaves, added to the heartwarming mood.

Kang Sung-yeon married in 2012 and had two sons, but divorced in 2023. She later announced her remarriage herself last May and received many congratulations. Her husband is reportedly neurologist Jang Min-wook, and the two are building a family together with Kang Sung-yeon’s two sons.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.