Kang Mi-na Loses 13 kg in a Month... Extreme Diet: 'I Lived on Sparkling Water and Almost Starved'

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Kang Mi-na revealed the story behind losing 13 kg in a month.

The ninth episode of MBN's 'This Is Hyun-mu Road,' which aired on the 15th, featured Jeon Hyun-moo and Lee Joon taking an original tour blending food, style, and laughter in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, Japan, with Kang Mi-na, their 'travel friend.'

That day, Jeon Hyun-moo and Lee Joon headed to Kurashiki, Japan, a city alive with the relaxed pace and sensibility unique to small towns. After arriving in Japan, they met Kang Mi-na there, who had established herself as an actress through appearances in 'Girigo,' 'Naeildo Chulgeun,' and other works. The three kicked off their 'original tour,' saying, 'We've been to lots of small cities in Japan, but this is our first time here,' describing it as unfamiliar yet exciting.

The first place they headed to was the Kurashiki Bikan Historical Quarter. Admiring the quiet streets that retain the atmosphere of the Edo period, Kang Mi-na exclaimed, 'It looks like a place from a Studio Ghibli movie.' The three then happily ate freshly fried croquettes at a shop that had won a gold prize at a croquette competition. Just then, someone suddenly called out to them, 'Oh? Hello, senior!' It turned out to be Jeong-hwan, Hyunsuk, and Yoshi of the global idol group TREASURE. After spotting Lee Joon, the TREASURE members followed the choreography for 'It's Me' to show him respect. Lee Joon was astonished that his first encounter with Koreans in a small Japanese town was with TREASURE, saying, 'This makes no sense.'

The three then boarded a boat and enjoyed the scenery of Kurashiki as they traveled along the waterway. When Lee Joon struggled to follow the boat guide's commentary in Japanese, Kang Mi-na sympathized, saying, 'I only know one Japanese phrase, too.' Jeon Hyun-moo said, 'Mina should study Japanese. She has the kind of image Japanese people like,' and asked, 'Doesn't she have a puppy-like look—the kind Japanese people like?' Lee Joon said, 'Mina looks like a fennec fox,' then suddenly asked, 'You're a dog, right, bro?' Jeon Hyun-moo shot back, 'I'm a Shih Tzu. You're a yellow mutt!' making everyone burst out laughing.

After getting off the boat, they headed to the original restaurant for 'bukkake udon.' Kang Mi-na ordered beer first, revealing her hidden hard-drinking side. When the chewy, original bukkake udon arrived, the three enjoyed a meal on camera, loudly slurping the noodles in keeping with Japanese custom. After the meal, they relaxed at a private lodging converted from a 100-year-old rice warehouse. As they sat chatting, Kang Mi-na confessed that her drinking preferences start with beer and progress to wine and whiskey. Jeon Hyun-moo asked, 'How many glasses of wine do you drink?' Kang Mi-na coolly replied, 'A bottle,' leaving Jeon Hyun-moo, who knows nothing about drinking, completely stunned.

When night fell, the three went to a teppanyaki restaurant with a 33-year tradition to try Chiya beef, a specialty of Okayama. The Chiya beef course, featuring assorted vegetables, tenderloin, and sirloin, left everyone in culinary bliss. Watching Kang Mi-na enjoy the food, Jeon Hyun-moo said, 'I remember an interview where you once said, “I'm going to go on a diet.”' Kang Mi-na recalled, 'I lost 13 kg in one month after that. My first acting role was playing the younger version of my senior, Han Ye-seul. So I thought I had to lose weight no matter what.' She continued, 'For three straight weeks, I drank only sparkling water and cleansing water and practically starved,' revealing her extreme diet and striking a chord with Lee Joon, who also started out as an idol. After their meal, the three returned to their lodging and wrapped up their first night by enjoying takoyaki and convenience-store food as part of Japan's 'shime' culture.

The next morning, Kang Mi-na was the first to wake up. She went for a bike ride and stopped by a supermarket along the way. After buying various things and returning, Kang Mi-na prepared breakfast, but Jeon Hyun-moo confessed, 'I guess I'm an old man. Without soup, there's nothing I feel like reaching for,' drawing rueful laughs. After breakfast, the three headed to a distinctive denim street. On the way, Kang Mi-na pulled out a digital camera and laughed, saying, 'Everyone's doing it these days, so I do it too. I don't even use social media much, but my fans ask me to, so I'm trying hard.' Jeon Hyun-moo and Lee Joon burst out laughing and said, 'You're such an MZ striver.' Once they arrived at the denim street, the three had a fun time trying out denim looks themselves. The preview that followed teased the second part of the Okayama story, with entertainer and former baseball player Jae-gyun Hwang joining them, raising anticipation for the next episode.

MBN's 'This Is Hyun-mu Road' airs every Sunday at 10:30 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.