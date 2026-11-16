BTS' Popularity Among U.S. Millennials and Gen Z Was Real... Three Wins at the Kids' Choice Awards

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The group BTS claimed three wins at the 2026 Kids' Choice Awards in the United States.

At the awards ceremony held at Television City in Los Angeles, United States, on the 14th (local time), BTS won in the Favorite Music Group/Duo, Favorite Album (their fifth studio album, “Arirang”), and Favorite Song (“Swim,” the title track from “Arirang”) categories. With these wins, BTS achieved the feat of taking home an award in every category for which they were nominated.

The Kids' Choice Awards, a pop culture awards show hosted by Nickelodeon, a U.S. children's entertainment channel, since 1988, selects winners through online voting by child and teen viewers across the entertainment world, including music, movies, TV shows, animation, and sports. Being chosen by these viewers means winning over a key target audience in local mainstream culture, which drives streaming and social media virality. The awards show can be seen as a measure of popularity and fandom strength among children and teenagers.

BTS is one of the groups with the most exceptional records in Kids' Choice Awards history.

In 2018, BTS became the first Korean act to win the Favorite Global Music Star award, then took home the Favorite Music Group award in 2020. In 2021, they won three awards: Favorite Music Group, Favorite Song (“Dynamite”), and Favorite Global Music Star. They also lifted the Favorite Music Group trophy in 2022 and 2023. Their four consecutive wins in the Favorite Music Group category from 2020 to 2023 were entered in Guinness World Records. With another trophy this year, they have now set a record of five wins overall.

Elsewhere, BLACKPINK's Rosé won Favorite Female Artist, while Jennie won Favorite Music Collaboration for “Dracula.” HYBE's global girl group KATSEYE was named Favorite Female Breakout Artist/Group, and Netflix's animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” swept three awards.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.