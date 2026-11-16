“Tired of an Unstable Life,” Lee Jung-hyun Applied for a Job at a Major Conglomerate While Working as an Actor

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Lee Jung-hyun reveals that he applied for a job at a major conglomerate while working as an actor.

KBS2’s Malja Show, airing on the 16th, will feature a special titled “People We Can’t Forget.” The show will make time to talk about people we can’t forget and those we want to see again. This special features Professor Seo Kyoung-duk, who has traveled the world for 30 years sharing Korean history and culture, and actor Lee Jung-hyun, a “native Korean” often mistaken for Japanese. They will share stories on the show.

On the show, Professor Seo Kyoung-duk recalls the experience that set him on the path to becoming a “Korean public relations expert.” He opens up about being mistaken for Chinese and Japanese during a backpacking trip through Europe in the 1990s, which he took to broaden his horizons. “That experience led me to decide that I wanted to do meaningful work promoting Korean history and culture,” he says, sharing the story behind a 1996 flash mob in which he and around 300 Koreans shouted “Long live Korea!” three times in the square in front of the Eiffel Tower.

“I was often invited to appear on March 1 Independence Movement Day, Liberation Day, and Memorial Day. But Malja Show is the first Korean variety show to spotlight these occasions,” Professor Seo Kyoung-duk says, explaining why he readily accepted the invitation: “I’d set everything else aside to appear.” He also clears up misconceptions about Dokdo and surprises everyone by proposing to “Malja Grandma” Kim Young-hee that they do a “Dokdo Day” special on Dokdo next year.

Actor Lee Jung-hyun says he has often been mistaken for Japanese since appearing in the drama Mr. Sunshine. This is because of his excellent Japanese, but Lee is a descendant of a family that includes a person recognized for service to the country. “My maternal grandfather was a Korean War veteran,” he says, sharing memories of him. The family story he tells is expected to add emotional resonance to the broadcast.

Lee Jung-hyun also makes the startling confession that he recently considered quitting acting. “I wanted to get married soon. But being an actor isn’t a stable profession,” he says. “I got tired of the instability. Just then, a job opening at a major conglomerate came up, and I even submitted an application.” The rest of the story will be revealed during the broadcast.

Lee Jung-hyun also reveals that he is a “versatile actor” who has steadily collected as many as 22 qualifications, from a sports instructor certificate to a forklift operator’s license. The intense life behind his 22 qualifications will be revealed.

KBS2’s Malja Show will air on Monday the 16th at 9:30 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.