Mimiminu Tears Up, Even Mentioning a CSAT Postponement: “AI Cheating Is Serious”

[Sportschosun reporter mj.cho] Mimiminu, an admissions YouTuber whose real name is Kim Min-woo, teared up during a livestream. After sharing why he turned down a request from Lee Jin-woo, a perfect scorer on the Law School Admission Test (LEET), to livestream the Korean section of the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), he urged education authorities to come up with measures for test-takers anxious over the AI cheating controversy.

Mimiminu held a livestream on his YouTube channel on the 15th. The livestream was intended to address the recent AI cheating scandal on the tax accountant exam and concerns surrounding the 2027 CSAT, which is scheduled to take place on the 19th.

Mimiminu said that Lee Jin-woo, known as the first person to achieve a perfect score on the LEET, had personally proposed a livestream of the CSAT’s Korean section.

He explained, “Mr. Lee had decided to take this year’s CSAT on exam day and asked if he could do a livestream on my channel.” But after discussing it with the production team, he was unable to accept the request.

Mimiminu admitted, “There’s a producer in charge of each piece of content, and I spoke with the producer in charge of ‘The God of Repeat Test-Takers.’ I wasn’t confident we could set things up to dispel all these suspicions by the day of the CSAT.”

Lee volunteered to undergo a public verification because of the recent allegations of AI-assisted cheating.

Suspicions about high-scoring test-takers spread after the top scorer in the recently held 63rd Tax Accountant Examination admitted to cheating using a miniature camera, AI and other means. The fallout reached Lee, who had earned a perfect score on the LEET.

Mimiminu also mentioned that there were traces of answers being changed on the exam paper in question. He said, “From the questions in the 20s onward, there were traces of choices being erased and then an answer choice being selected,” adding that he remembered flipping through the paper himself while it was being filmed.

Mimiminu became emotional while discussing anxiety surrounding the CSAT. He argued that AI-assisted cheating is not limited to smart glasses and that measures are needed to address a range of electronic devices, including miniature cameras and earphones.

Mimiminu raised his voice over the fact that test-takers who had spent a long time preparing for the exam were now facing doubts about its fairness, and eventually his eyes filled with tears. He stressed, “There’s no time before the CSAT. Tomorrow is a weekday, so measures absolutely have to be announced.”

He also raised the possibility of postponing the CSAT. He argued that authorities should quickly consider whether to delay the exam and what practical measures could prevent cheating. He added that the government’s emergency measures alone may not be enough to fully ease test-takers’ anxiety.

Earlier, on the 13th, the government said it would take a zero-tolerance approach to cheating involving AI devices such as smart glasses. It also announced plans to assign dedicated staff at each test site to identify smart glasses and activate a rapid-response system within education authorities. On the 16th, the National Assembly’s Education Committee is scheduled to receive an urgent briefing from the Ministry of Education on measures to prevent cheating with new electronic devices.

With the AI cheating controversy intensifying just three days before the CSAT, concerns about the fairness of the exam have been slow to subside. Attention is focused on how the controversy over AI cheating ahead of the CSAT will be resolved.

Reporter mj.cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.