“Did I Recommend a Health Checkup for Nothing?” Wife Falls Unconscious, Leaving 10-Month-Old Daughter... Husband Blames Himself

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] The heartrending story of a husband who blames himself for his wife’s unconscious state and is shouldering childcare and the family’s livelihood alone is deeply affecting.

Today (the 16th), KBS JOY’s Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller will share the desperate story of a husband waiting for his wife, who suddenly lost consciousness.

The husband reveals that his wife lost consciousness due to complications after surgery for thyroid cancer and has been unable to wake up for 86 days. He is now caring for their 10-month-old daughter alone while waiting for his wife. He describes how their daughter looks at a photo of her mother hanging at home and searches for her, adding to the heartbreak.

What weighs most heavily on the husband is his guilt toward his wife. He says he cannot stop blaming himself, wondering whether recommending a health checkup may have led to this situation, and whether he could have treated her better after she gave birth.

Even the hosts listening to his story struggle to find the words. Seo Jang-hoon and Lee Soo-geun offer him heartfelt comfort, saying, “Don’t blame yourself” and “You made an effort as a husband to help her get healthy.”

What did the hosts say to a husband who hopes only that his wife will open her eyes again? His story of waiting for his wife’s return with their 10-month-old daughter can be seen in episode 390 of Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller, airing on KBS JOY at 8 p.m. on the 16th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.