Jang Han-byeol Moves Wax to Tears... 'Son of Immortal Songs' Who Wins Whenever He Sings

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer Jang Han-byeol has emerged as KBS's new son.

Jang Han-byeol appeared on the Wax episode of KBS2's Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend, which aired on the 14th. A host of former winners of Immortal Songs, including Kim Yeon-ji of SeeYa, Son Seung-yeon and Kim Ki-tae, took the stage that day for a fierce vocal competition.

Jang Han-byeol entered the competition with “Mother's Diary,” Wax's debut song and signature hit. With his signature deeply emotive tone and explosive vocal power, he gave the song a masterful reinterpretation. After the performance, a video message from Jang Han-byeol's mother was shown. “I'm so proud of you, and I hope you can be happy as you freely make the music you love.” Jang Han-byeol, Wax, the other performers and even the panel of judges all burst into tears. The audience also erupted in a standing ovation.

In the end, Jang Han-byeol beat out all his formidable competitors and took the final win.

Jang Han-byeol previously appeared alongside Seongri as a representative of Global Hwagae Market in Part 2 of Immortal Songs: National Trot Festival, which aired on September 5. He won with a powerful performance of Songgolmae's “The One I Happened to Meet by Chance.” After a performance-driven stage, he even delivered a traditional ballad dedicated to his mother. In just two appearances, he demonstrated his command of the stage across genres and secured the nickname “Son of Immortal Songs.”

His momentum offstage is just as impressive. Jang Han-byeol successfully wrapped up his first solo concert, THE STAR IS BORN, after it sold out in record time. His new song “Miya” surpassed 1 million views on YouTube, and he reclaimed the top spot in the Best Trot (Male) category on K-pop Star, a global K-pop voting site. With success spanning music releases, performances and television, Jang Han-byeol is continuing his rise as a star.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.