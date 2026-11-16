Fly to the Sky to Make Full-Group Comeback After 8 Years, Release 'Solitude' on the 21st

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The acclaimed duo Fly to the Sky is finally back.

Fly to the Sky will release its new single 'Solitude' at 6 p.m. on the 21st.

'Solitude' is a name that means 'time alone' and 'solitude.' Hwanhee and Brian Joo turn the time they spent in their respective places, and the longing, wounds, and gratitude they encountered along the way, into music, creating a special resonance.

Fly to the Sky is an R&B duo beloved for releasing numerous hit songs, including 'Day by Day,' 'Promise,' 'Sea of Love,' 'Though My Heart Aches,' 'Like a Man,' and 'You You You,' after debuting in December 1999 with its first full-length album, 'Fly to the Sky.' The duo temporarily halted activities in 2009 amid misunderstandings and conflicts stemming from a lack of communication, and took a five-year hiatus. They reunited with the release of their ninth full-length album in 2014, but went on hiatus again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, they are returning with a single marking the 27th anniversary of their debut, a full eight years later.

Fly to the Sky will embark on a solo nationwide tour alongside the release of its new song. The group will perform at Kyungpook National University Grand Auditorium in Daegu on December 5 and 6, Aram Theater at Goyang Aram Nuri Arts Center on December 12 and 13, and Poeun Art Hall in Yongin on December 19 and 20. On December 24 and 25, they will meet fans at KBS Changwon Hall for special Christmas concerts.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.