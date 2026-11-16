What Happened to Yoo Hyun-cheol Just One Month After Remarrying? Serious Injury Follows Wife Kim Seul-gi's Bruising

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Yoo Hyun-cheol of “Divorced Singles 3” has suffered a serious injury.

On the 15th, Yoo Hyun-cheol posted a photo with the caption, “It’s a relief nothing is broken.” The photo showed him with a serious injury around his elbow. He went on to reveal that his face had also been injured, writing, “I was really going to start working out again tomorrow... I’d better take it easy until the end of the year,” prompting concern. Fans continue to worry about Yoo, who suffered a serious injury just one month after remarrying Kim Seul-gi.

Yoo Hyun-cheol’s wife, Kim Seul-gi, had also injured her face when their wedding was less than a month away, prompting concern. As various speculation arose, Kim explained, “One weekend evening, I had drinks with Yoo Hyun-cheol. He fell asleep on the sofa, and I went to the bathroom to wash up, but I found myself sitting on the floor with my head pressed against it.” She added, “When I lifted my head, blood was dripping, and before I even had time to be startled, I looked in the mirror and quickly stopped the bleeding.”

Meanwhile, Kim Seul-gi, who appeared as Ok-sun on Season 10 of “I Am Solo,” and Yoo Hyun-cheol, who appeared on “Divorced Singles 3,” went public with their relationship in 2022. In 2024, they shared their journey of bringing their households together on TV Chosun’s “Lovers of Joseon.” In the process, they even registered their marriage, but rumors of a breakup surfaced after the show aired.

However, the two reconciled and held a wedding ceremony at an undisclosed location in Seoul on the 24th of last month, about three years after registering their marriage.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.