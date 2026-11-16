“Decided Not to Have a Child”... Mija ♥ Kim Tae-hyun Finally Give Up on Having a Child—Why?

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Comedian Mija has shelved plans to have a child with her husband, Kim Tae-hyun, four years into their marriage. Just a few months ago, she was positive about having a child, but after much consideration, she decided not to give birth.

On the 14th, Mija spent time communicating with fans through her social media account.

That day, a fan urged her to have a child, saying, “It’s not too late yet. Think of it as having a baby later in life, and just try for a year.” Mija replied, “It’s a shame, but I’ve decided not to have one.”

Mija has spoken about her plans to have a child several times before. When a fan asked in June whether she was part of a DINK couple, she replied, “We’re not DINKs. We’d be happy whether we had a child or not.”

Last year, she also listed preparing for pregnancy as one of her New Year’s plans. At the time, Mija expressed her hopes of having a child, saying, “I’m wondering if we should seriously consider having a baby and give it a try.”

However, the couple’s ages were a practical concern. Mija, who is 42 this year, once mentioned that her husband, Kim Tae-hyun, is 48, saying, “Our ages add up to well over 90.”

Her interest in having a child continued until recently. Last month, Mija replied to a fan who announced a pregnancy, “I wonder what it feels like to become a mother.” Early this month, she also expressed regret to a fan talking about the joys of raising children, saying, “I wonder what it’s like to raise a child... I guess I’ll never know.”

Her mother, Jun Sung-ae, and her wish for a grandchild have also come back into focus. Mija previously appeared on a TV program with her parents, actors Jang Gwang and Jun Sung-ae, and shared stories about her family. At the time, Jun Sung-ae expressed her longing for a grandchild, saying, “I want to be a grandmother.”

Meanwhile, Mija married comedian Kim Tae-hyun, who is six years her senior, in April 2022. The couple have won fans’ affection by sharing their fun married life on YouTube and on TV.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.