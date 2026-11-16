Famous Supermodel Diagnosed With Breast Cancer... 'Don't Ignore Changes in Your Body'

Photo: Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Lara Stone, 42, a supermodel from the Netherlands, has revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and is undergoing treatment. She expressed relief that the cancer was detected early and said she hoped her experience would encourage other women to pay attention to their breast health and get screenings they had put off.

Stone recently posted an image on Instagram bearing the message, 'Check your breasts. It could save your life,' and announced that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

In her post, she said, "I was recently diagnosed with breast cancer and am currently undergoing treatment. It was a huge shock, but I feel really fortunate that it was caught early." She added, "If even one person who sees this post checks their breasts or books a screening they had put off, it will have been worth sharing." She urged people, "Don't ignore changes in your body."

Stone was married to and later divorced from David Walliams, a British judge on Britain's Got Talent and a famous comedian and children's book author who has recently been embroiled in a sexual misconduct scandal.

Breast cancer is not a disease with one clearly identified cause. Multiple factors—including age, female hormones, family history, childbirth, breastfeeding history, weight and lifestyle—have a combined influence. The risk is thought to be higher for those exposed to female hormones for a long time or with a family history of the disease.

The most common symptom of breast cancer is a lump that can be felt in the breast or armpit. Medical attention is also needed if there is bloody discharge from the nipple or persistent skin changes around it. As the disease progresses, the skin of the breast may become dimpled, red or swollen. In inflammatory breast cancer, the breast may also swell and feel warm.

There is still no sure way to prevent breast cancer. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle can help, including keeping a healthy weight, exercising regularly, and reducing or avoiding alcohol. Regular screening is also important. Korea's national cancer screening program recommends that women aged 40 and older have a mammogram every two years.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.