“Kim Jong Un to Die Within Two Years”... MZ Shaman Noh Seul-bi Stakes 10 Million Won

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Shaman Noh Seul-bi, who appeared on the Disney+ variety show Battle of Fates 49, predicted when North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would die. She even pledged to pay 10 million won in cash if she was wrong.

On the 16th, a video Noh Seul-bi recently posted on her social media was drawing attention online.

In the video, Noh first addressed the controversy surrounding NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang.

Noh opened by saying, “If I say I actually knew about the Jensen Huang incident in advance, you'll say shamans are late to the party again, right?” She claimed she had heard about it beforehand through a friend of a friend.

Then, out of nowhere, Noh brought up North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. She declared, “I will make a prediction about someone who has absolutely no acquaintances in common with me. I will make a prediction about someone in North Korea.”

The person she named was Kim Jong Un. Noh said, “Kim Jong Un will die soon. I give it two years at most,” offering a specific time frame.

That wasn't all. She even pledged a large sum of cash based on the outcome of her prediction. She said, “If he doesn't die, I'll gladly donate 10 million won to the person who leaves a comment here.”

After her statement pledging money over whether North Korea's top leader would live or die became known, attention also turned to the basis for her prediction.

Rumors of Kim Jong Un's death have spread several times in the past, only to prove false.

Last month, claims that Kim Jong Un had died also spread, particularly on social media. However, North Korean state media reported on Kim Jong Un's public activities, casting doubt on the credibility of those claims. His public activities also declined in 2014 and 2020, giving rise to speculation about his health and rumors of his death, but Kim Jong Un later appeared at official events.

Noh Seul-bi is a shaman who became known after appearing on Disney+'s Battle of Fates 49 and MBN's Teenage Parents 3, among other programs. Since appearing on television, she has also kept in touch with the public through social media.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.