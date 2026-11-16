Nam Jin's Beautiful Daughters, 46 and 42, Still Unmarried... He Opposes Im Won-hee and Heo Kyung-hwan as Sons-in-Law

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Singer Nam Jin drew attention by revealing the latest about his two daughters, who are still unmarried.

A special event celebrating the debuts of Nam Jin and Sul Woon-do was held on the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) variety show My Little Old Boy, which aired on the 15th. That day, actor Im Won-hee, comedian Heo Kyung-hwan and singer Haru enjoyed a lighthearted time as they celebrated the two senior singers' combined careers spanning more than 100 years.

The celebration also featured a so-called “100-year stone-picking” ceremony, in which participants chose stones inscribed with wishes they hoped to fulfill in the future. The stones bore various wishes, including marriage, grandchildren and reenlistment. In particular, the phrase “having Im Won-hee and Heo Kyung-hwan as sons-in-law,” among the options for Nam Jin, piqued the cast's curiosity.

Nam Jin revealed that his two daughters were still unmarried. “I, too, have as many as two daughters who are still unmarried,” he said, drawing attention. He also revealed that the two daughters were 46 and 42, respectively.

After hearing this, Haru asked which of Im Won-hee and Heo Kyung-hwan Nam Jin would choose if he were to welcome one of them as a son-in-law. Caught off guard by the question, Nam Jin avoided giving an immediate answer, saying, “I haven’t thought about it. I’ll look into it and let you know next time.”

Haru then interpreted Nam Jin’s answer as meaning “There isn’t one,” making the cast laugh.

Meanwhile, Nam Jin also chose a stone inscribed with “A passionate kiss with my wife every day.” He then threw the stone to the floor, sending the room into laughter. Asked why, he explained, “I was startled. I didn’t think it would really know my true feelings—or that I’d pick it.”

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.