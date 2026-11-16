Suh Soo-nam's Ex-Wife Disappeared, Leaving 1.7 Billion Won in Debt: 'I Don't Even Know If She's Alive' ('Refresh My Soul')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Suh Soo-nam spoke about his ex-wife, who disappeared, on 'Refresh My Soul.'

On the 16th, singer Suh Soo-nam appeared on the YouTube channel 'Refresh My Soul.'

Suh Soo-nam recalled his married life with his ex-wife, saying, "She had a very hard time living with my mother. She started getting sick after giving birth. She was so sickly that she couldn't raise the baby herself. From her perspective, being unable to raise the child, she must have felt deeply guilty toward my mother. Maybe because she was so worried about that, they said she was suffering from nervous exhaustion at the time. She couldn't sleep and struggled with an obsession about her mother-in-law."

One day, his ex-wife took all of Suh Soo-nam's assets and disappeared, leaving behind 1.7 billion won in debt. Suh Soo-nam said matter-of-factly, "I suspect something may have gone wrong while she was investing. Maybe she ended up in that situation while trying to make up for it. It's still a mystery to this day. After that, I was hounded by debt collectors. It made no sense that I had creditors coming after me when I was traveling around teaching singing classes. Some came to my house and made a scene, while others said they would sue me. In the end, I became completely penniless."

Suh Soo-nam, who says he still has no news of his ex-wife, said, "I haven't heard from her since then. I don't even know whether she's alive."

Suh Soo-nam said, "My three daughters were in their 20s, and they were all at an age when marriage was approaching, but things turned out that way and I couldn't even marry them off. I wondered what sin I had committed." He said he even had thoughts of doing something drastic, but seeing his mother pray for him helped him pull himself together.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.