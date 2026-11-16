‘Sixth Year Since His Divorce,’ Ahn Jae-hyun Opens Up About Anxiety: ‘I Can’t Go Anywhere and Feel at Ease’

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Ahn Jae-hyun candidly opens up about the anxiety he feels as an actor.

Airing on Tuesday, November 17, at 9:40 p.m., ‘The Manly Man’s Travel Guide in Manado’ follows Korea’s quintessential macho men Choo Sung-hoon and Kim Jong-kook, along with ultra-gentle Ahn Jae-hyun, as they enjoy a raw, unfiltered trip guided by instinct. In this episode, the three wrap up their trip to Manado with a lively dinner and an honest conversation about work.

As Choo Sung-hoon, Kim Jong-kook and Ahn Jae-hyun have dinner featuring local suki, talk turns to original member Daesung. Kim says affectionately, “Daesung is a regular cast member.” Kim, who had said, “We let him go because he had a BigBang concert,” even sends him a video message: “Daesung, you know that, right? We’re waiting for you.” Kim also makes everyone laugh by stressing that “Daesung doesn’t look like a guest,” saying that when they’re together, they look alike, like brothers.

Ahn Jae-hyun then recommends Joo Woo-jae as the next guest. Kim Jong-kook responds enthusiastically, “Sounds good!” but Choo Sung-hoon points out Joo Woo-jae’s small appetite. Recalling a recent shoot with Joo, Kim says, “That team didn’t eat. It was the first time I’d been hungry while filming.” Viewers are left wondering whether rail-thin Joo Woo-jae can join the manly men’s trip alongside Choo and Kim, who are known for their remarkable stamina and appetites.

Meanwhile, Choo Sung-hoon and Ahn Jae-hyun, taking a break at their lodging before dinner, share their honest thoughts about work. Ahn, who says he enjoys doing housework and describes his everyday routine as an ultra-gentle guy, confesses that when he has a project coming up, he tends to feel anxious and can’t go anywhere and feel at ease. He adds, “If I get hurt, I have to take time off work,” sharing the concerns he faces as an actor who has to be careful about injuries.

Listening to Ahn Jae-hyun, Choo Sung-hoon recalls an injury he sustained: “During a shoot once, I was riding a jet ski, got thrown off and broke a bone.” He was advised to go to the hospital, but, feeling bad about the remaining filming schedule and the guest who was with him, he continued filming despite the broken bone. Choo stresses that avoiding injury is the most important thing on any shoot, while also opening up about the sense of responsibility he felt at the time and his determination to do his part. The two approach work in different ways, leaving viewers curious about what they will say to each other.

‘The Manly Man’s Travel Guide in Manado’ airs every Tuesday at 9:40 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.