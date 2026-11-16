Gong Yoo, Read the Room... Netizens Say He'll Cringe at Home After Mentioning Lee Byung-hun in Front of Song Hye-kyo

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Actor Gong Yoo is unexpectedly drawing attention after mentioning Lee Byung-hun in front of Song Hye-kyo. He was simply sharing a heartwarming story about a senior actor, but the fact that the two dated 22 years ago resurfaced, prompting online reactions such as “Gong Yoo really can’t read the room” and “He’ll probably go home and cringe.”

Recently, a conversation between Gong Yoo and Song Hye-kyo on the YouTube variety show Pinggyego has been drawing attention online.

Gong Yoo and Song Hye-kyo, the lead actors of Netflix’s new series Tantara, appeared on “Retro Is Just an Excuse,” released on the YouTube channel DdeunDdeun on the 14th. Yoo Jae-suk and Yang Se-chan were also there.

The moment in question came as Gong Yoo recalled attending Netflix’s 10th-anniversary event. “So many actors came that it felt like an awards ceremony,” he said. “I thought I might be getting older when I went over and sat down quite naturally at a table with senior actors Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun.” He said he had felt flustered among the younger actors, but was actually more at ease with the seniors.

Gong Yoo recalled, “Back then, I couldn’t even go near Lee Jung-jae or senior actor Lee Byung-hun. I was so nervous.”

He also shared details of his conversation with Lee Byung-hun. He said, “Senior actor Lee Byung-hun kept striking up conversations with me, saying, ‘I’ll be sure to watch the drama. How was it working with writer Noh?’ It made me feel so comfortable.”

Gong Yoo admitted that even as he got older, he still wanted praise from his seniors, saying, “Sometimes, when they casually toss me a compliment over something that’s no big deal, I get choked up.” In that moment, he encouraged Song Hye-kyo, who was sitting beside him, saying, “You’re doing great.” When Song Hye-kyo replied, “Thank you,” Yoo Jae-suk asked, “Hye-kyo, did you get choked up?” Song Hye-kyo said she hadn’t, drawing laughs.

Online reactions included, “Gong Yoo probably regretted it when he got home,” “He seems not to have caught on until the very end,” and “He’s definitely going to be cringing under the covers.”

Meanwhile, the Netflix series Tantara, starring Gong Yoo and Song Hye-kyo, will be released on December 11.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong | mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.