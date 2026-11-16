Kim Myung-min Taken to a Police Substation After Trying to Hustle the Police Chief: 'Released After One Night and Two Days' (You Quiz on the Block)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Kim Myung-min amused viewers with an absurd story from his college days: while working part-time, he tried to solicit the police chief as a customer and was taken to a police substation.

Recently, the team behind tvN variety show 'You Quiz on the Block' released a preview clip on the show's official channel titled 'Kim Myung-min Taken to a Police Substation While Working Part-Time in College?!' The video shows actor Kim Myung-min sharing stories from the various part-time jobs he had during college.

Yoo Jae-suk was intrigued by Kim Myung-min's unusual work history. He began, "I heard you had so many part-time jobs in college. Your ski-wear job paid a base salary of 600,000 won, but you made a few million won in incentives, and the owner asked you to go into business together."

Kim Myung-min then revealed his unusual sales secret. He joked, drawing laughter, "I've often been told that I'd be good at pulling scams. Thanks to my trustworthy voice and a face that doesn't lean too far in any direction." He added, "I made full use of that."

He then recalled his time working part-time selling ski wear and reenacted the scene. Kim Myung-min vividly recreated the sales pitch he used with customers: "You bought ski wear, sir? Don't you need goggles or accessories? There's a place that might suit you. Would you like to come with me?"

But his aggressive sales approach led to an unexpected result. Kim Myung-min explained, "Then he looked me up and down and suddenly grabbed my hand. He said, 'Well, look at this guy. This guy's trying to hustle me,' and led me away by the hand."

It turned out that the person he had been soliciting was none other than the police chief. Kim Myung-min revealed, "He was the police chief. I went to the Itaewon police substation. It wasn't even 500 meters away," prompting laughter from everyone there.

Yoo Jae-suk said, "Soliciting customers is prohibited by law. You spent a little while there and came back." Kim Myung-min replied, "One night and two days," drawing laughter once again.

Kim Myung-min also shared how warmly the owner of the part-time job had looked out for him. While he was at the police substation, the owner brought him chicken as a meal from outside. He recalled the owner saying as he brought it in, "Mr. Kim, don't worry. These things happen in life. Time goes by quickly."

Kim Myung-min said he still couldn't forget the chicken he was handed through the bars. He added, "I can't forget the food brought in from outside, passed through the bars. It tasted so different from chicken you eat outside," drawing more laughter.

Meanwhile, the tvN variety show 'You Quiz on the Block,' featuring Kim Myung-min, will air on Wednesday the 18th at 8:45.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.