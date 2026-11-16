Moon Geun-young Breaks Down in Tears Longing for Late Kim Joo-hyuk... Close Friend Cha Tae-hyun Also Gets Choked Up

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Moon Geun-young and Cha Tae-hyun shed tears out of longing for the late Kim Joo-hyuk.

In today’s (the 16th) episode of SBS’s large-scale audition project The Ballad of Us 2 (planned by Jeong Ik-seung, directed by Ahn Jeong-hyun, and written by Mo Eun-seol), Round 3’s duet mission—the gateway to the semifinals—gets underway. The performance of “As Time Goes By” by Im Bada and a fellow contestant is expected to deeply move listeners with an ear for Top 100 hits.

Im Bada, who was picked by the contestants as the No. 1 contender to win, will perform a duet with a partner to Choi Ho-seop’s “As Time Goes By,” one of the songs on Moon Geun-young’s playlist. Roy Kim declared that the two contestants’ fresh reinterpretation of a beloved classic across generations “will be the most-viewed performance,” hinting at the birth of another legendary stage.

“As Time Goes By” is a song the late actor Kim Joo-hyuk, who died in a tragic accident, sang in a production. Cha Tae-hyun and Moon Geun-young, who were very close to him, are said to shed tears throughout the performance. The performance is eagerly anticipated, as it will channel their longing for someone dear into the song.

Meanwhile, an unexpected rumor of discord (?) between Im Bada and a partner—one that is said to bring tears to everyone’s eyes—is stirring curiosity. While preparing for the performance, Im Bada reportedly felt hurt for some reason and asked the partner, “Do you not like doing a duet with me?” Attention is focused on who made Im Bada feel hurt.

Meanwhile, emotional vocalist Kim Su-a and powerhouse vocalist Han Roy are forming a duet team called “Masterstroke,” promising a fresh synergy. The two will sing a song from Jung Jae-hyung’s favorite ballad playlist, and are pouring their passion into it by preparing a story to go with the song. Their performance as Team Masterstroke is also highly anticipated.

SBS’s large-scale audition project The Ballad of Us 2, featuring contestants’ warm harmonies to fill an aching void, airs tonight at 10 p.m. (the 16th).

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.