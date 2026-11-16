Suh Soo-nam: “Ex-Wife Largely to Blame for Daughter’s Death; Drank Heavily in Distress Before Suffering Gastric Bleeding” (“Refresh My Soul”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Suh Soo-nam of “Refresh My Soul” shed tears as he thought of his late daughter.

On the 16th, singer Suh Soo-nam appeared on the YouTube channel “Refresh My Soul.”

Suh Soo-nam’s ex-wife abruptly disappeared, leaving behind 1.7 billion won in debt. Suh raised his three daughters while being hounded by debt collectors. But even greater pain lay ahead: his eldest daughter passed away.

Suh Soo-nam said, “Her mother was in fact largely responsible for my daughter’s death. After my mother passed away, my daughter often visited her grandmother’s grave. She loved her grandmother so much. One day, she left a letter on my mother’s gravestone, and it broke my heart. She said she didn’t want to live.”

Suh Soo-nam said, “She must have relied on her grandmother a lot. The hurt my wife caused the children when she left home was greater than the psychological harm I suffered because of their mother. The wounds I suffered were nothing; my daughter was hurt so deeply.” He continued, “In the end, it wasn’t a letter to her grandmother; it was her own final testament. She died not long afterward.”

Suh Soo-nam’s eldest daughter had married in the United States but was separated from her husband. Suh Soo-nam said, “She stayed at our house while they were separated, and I scolded her a lot. I told her to go back to the U.S. soon, saying, ‘Married couples can fight and still live together, and there can be hard times, but that’s how life is. It may be difficult for you too, but you have to endure it.’ One day, the hospital called to say she was critically ill. I thought I had to get there quickly and booked a flight, but the next day I got a call saying my daughter had died.”

The cause of death was gastric bleeding. Suh Soo-nam said, “She often drank when she was distressed,” and continued, “They say when a parent dies, you bury them in the ground, but when a child dies, you bury them in your heart. That day, I got a call saying her remains had arrived at Incheon Airport. I received the box, but I can’t put it into words. As I took the urn, my heart broke at the thought, ‘It would be better if I died instead. Why are you making me go through this pain?’” He shed tears.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.