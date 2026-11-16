‘Practicing CPA’ Season 28’s Jeong-suk Calls Out AI Cheating by the Tax Accountant Exam’s Top Scorer: ‘A 100 in Tax Law? Impossible’

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Jeong-suk from Season 28 of ‘I Am Solo’ was furious over the AI-cheating scandal involving the top scorer on the tax accountant exam. The CPA, who has been practicing for 10 years, said, “A perfect 100 in tax law is impossible,” and recalled her own years of studying for exams, which ended with her earning a certification after six attempts.

On the 15th, Jeong-suk said on social media that she had received many messages asking whether the top scorer’s score on the tax accountant exam was actually possible.

Jeong-suk said she had replied, “You could get 100 in commercial law or another subject. But a 100 in tax law is impossible; they definitely used AI.” She later heard that the person at the center of the allegations had admitted to cheating and turned themselves in.

She explained, “Tax laws are revised every year, and you can’t memorize every detail, such as those in the National Tax Collection Act, no matter how long you study. Even after 10 years in the profession, I still have to open a book and check.”

Her years as an exam candidate were even tougher. Jeong-suk passed the first-stage tax accountant exam twice but did not sit for the second stage. She passed the first-stage certified public accountant exam three times, but failed the second stage five times. It was only on her sixth attempt that she finally earned her certification.

She said, “This is a qualification I worked hard to earn, building my math skills back up from middle-school level,” and lamented, “I think this is a cruel act that tramples on the efforts of other exam candidates who have quietly persevered. As a practicing professional, I’m so upset.”

The controversy began when it came to light that Candidate A, the top scorer on the 63rd Tax Accountant Exam, had missed just one of the 160 questions on the first-stage exam.

On the 15th, Candidate A appeared on a lawyer’s YouTube channel and admitted to cheating on both the first- and second-stage exams using a miniature camera, a smartphone and generative AI. Candidate A also said they had used the same method on the first-stage certified public accountant exam and submitted a written statement turning themselves in to police.

Criticism of the management of national qualification exams also poured in after it emerged that the cheating had gone undetected despite two proctors being assigned to the exam room. The Korean Association of Certified Tax Accountants said it would introduce a new assessment system to evaluate trainee tax accountants’ abilities in an environment where they cannot use AI.

Jeong-suk also called for institutional safeguards to prevent a recurrence. She left exam candidates with this message: “Even in an era when AI can provide answers, it is ultimately the skills I have built that enable me to take responsibility for clients’ numbers in the field.”

Meanwhile, Jeong-suk appeared on Season 28 of ENA and SBS Plus’s ‘I Am Solo,’ where she met Sang-cheol. The two remarried and recently welcomed a son.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.