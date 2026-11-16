Go Soo Makes a Self-Deprecating Remark About His Looks Ahead of Romance Comeback After 15 Years... “My Looks Could Be Better”

[Sportschosun, reporter supremez] Go Soo, who is returning to romance dramas after about 15 years, made a self-deprecating remark about his looks.

SBS’s new Wednesday-Thursday drama Nine to Six (directed by Lee Hyung-min and Oh Song-hee, written by Choi Ji-oh, and produced by Studio S and Samhwa Networks) is a work-life-balance romance that moves between work and personal life. It follows a rational woman who has spent her life proving herself through her work as she meets a warm, emotional man and rewrites her ideas of work, love, and happiness.

Go Soo will play Park Hyun-tae, an elite division head who is 100% rational, and is set to showcase unwavering charisma and the appeal of a mature man.

The project is drawing particular interest because it marks Go Soo’s return to romance dramas after about 15 years. Asked why he decided to join Nine to Six, Go Soo said, “I wanted to work on a project with junior colleagues like Park Min-young and Yook Sung-jae.” He added, “I was curious about what our ensemble would be like in a romance drama that calls for nuanced emotional expression, and what kind of person Park Hyun-tae, the character I play, would turn out to be.” As he returns to the genre after a long break, anticipation is building for the new side of Go Soo he will portray and the chemistry among the cast.

Go Soo’s particular care in shaping his character, an “elite division head who is 100% rational,” is drawing attention. “Office dramas reflect their times. I spent a lot of time thinking about what kind of leader people want these days,” he explained. He then analyzed the character, saying, “His long career at the company must have made Park Hyun-tae someone who values reason over emotion.” He added, “I took care to let Hyun-tae’s attitude and feelings come through naturally, including in scenes where he recognizes Kang I-ji’s work abilities and shows that he trusts her.” His comments are raising expectations for the “100% rational elite division head” he will portray in Nine to Six.

Meanwhile, Go Soo drew laughs with his unexpected, tongue-in-cheek complaint about his looks. “I’m a little disappointed with my looks in this project. I guess there’s no end to wanting to look beautiful,” he joked, before explaining, “Since Hyun-tae has spent a long time living overseas, we gave him slightly longer hair and aimed for a more relaxed feel in his wardrobe, such as having him go without a tie.” Moving beyond the conventional image of an elite division head, Park Hyun-tae has a more laid-back, free-spirited vibe, prompting curiosity about how he will charm viewers.

Above all, Go Soo expressed great satisfaction with his chemistry with Park Min-young and Yook Sung-jae. Confidently declaring, “My teamwork with Park Min-young and Yook Sung-jae gets 100 points,” he added, “The set was fun. I enjoyed working on a relationship where the characters push and pull each other.” His comments have raised anticipation for the excitement and heart-fluttering dynamics the three actors will create.

In particular, Go Soo joked, “Han Seon-woo, played by Yook Sung-jae, and Park Hyun-tae, whom I play, are characters with completely different charms,” adding, “Kang I-ji, played by Park Min-young, must have had a hard time having to choose between the two men.” This has heightened curiosity about the opposing charms of Han Seon-woo and Park Hyun-tae, the two men who will leave Kang I-ji in a dilemma.

Finally, Go Soo expressed his affection for the drama and made sure to thank everyone on set. “Nine to Six is a bright and warm series, so the atmosphere on set was positive,” he said. “The entire cast and crew worked to create a positive environment. Everyone worked so hard, and I’m grateful.”

Go Soo’s candid, witty answers have heightened anticipation for Park Hyun-tae, the “100% rational elite division head,” and expectations are growing for his performance in Nine to Six.

SBS’s new Wednesday-Thursday drama Nine to Six will premiere on Wednesday, November 25, at 9 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.