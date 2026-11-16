‘Drunk Driving’ Go Kyung-pyo to Suspend Activities After All... Apologizes, Saying “It Was Irresponsible” (Roundup)

Go Kyung-pyo. Photo: Sportschosun DB

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Actor Go Kyung-pyo apologized for his drunk-driving accident and announced that he would suspend his activities.

On the 15th, Go Kyung-pyo posted an apology on his social media titled ‘I’m Sorry. I’m Go Kyung-pyo,’ saying, “It was entirely my fault that I got behind the wheel after drinking,” and “I will suspend all my scheduled activities.”

He first apologized, saying, “I would like to apologize once again to those who were working in the early morning and may have been put in danger and startled by my driving,” and added, “Someone could have been seriously hurt because of what I did. It was irresponsible.”

Explaining what happened at the time of the accident, he said, “After hitting a street-cleaning truck, I couldn’t immediately see a place to pull over, so I drove a little farther and stopped. I got out of the car and looked to see what I had hit, and apologized as soon as I met the two street cleaners.”

He added, “The two of them carefully told me they had already called the police. I apologized again and said I would take responsibility for my wrongdoing, then spoke with them briefly at the scene as we waited for the police.”

Go Kyung-pyo also apologized to people in the broadcasting industry. He said, “There are people who have to re-edit scenes we filmed while laughing together because of my wrongdoing, and suddenly make difficult decisions about schedules they had prepared for a long time,” adding, “I’m truly sorry to the production team and crew who trusted me and invited me, and to the colleagues who stood by me.”

Finally, he said, “I will fully cooperate with the police investigation. I will take the necessary steps to remedy the harm caused by the accident and accept all responsibility for the consequences,” adding, “I will never forget the shame I feel about myself over this incident, and I will keep myself in check as I go on living. I’m truly sorry.” He bowed his head in apology once again.

Earlier, at 3:30 a.m. on the 14th, Go Kyung-pyo caused an accident by crashing his car into a street-cleaning truck while driving after drinking in Donggyo-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul. His blood alcohol concentration was reportedly 0.15%, a level that warrants license revocation.

The fallout from the accident also affected the television programs Go Kyung-pyo is appearing in or is set to appear on. MBC’s ‘Hangout with Yoo’ and tvN’s ‘Sixth Sense: B-Side’ and ‘Amazing Saturday’ decided to edit out as much of his footage as possible.

In ‘Hangout with Yoo,’ which aired on the 14th, viewers saw the process of recruiting Kim Hee-sun as an MC for the ‘95 Seoul Music Festival,’ but Go Kyung-pyo, one of the selected candidates, was cut entirely. ‘Sixth Sense: B-Side,’ which aired on tvN on the 15th, also removed a substantial portion of Go Kyung-pyo’s solo shots and individual remarks. However, he was still seen briefly in scenes featuring several cast members together.

tvN’s ‘Amazing Saturday,’ which Go Kyung-pyo is set to appear on, ‘The Village Barber 2,’ premiering on the 29th, and TVING’s ‘Great Escape: Urban Legends,’ which will be released on December 2, also plan to edit out as much of his footage as possible.

The fallout extended to the film industry as well. Showbox, the distributor of the film ‘Original x Tteok Shop,’ is discussing how to respond, while attention is also focused on whether Go Kyung-pyo’s solo fan meeting scheduled for the 21st will go ahead as planned.

The full text of Go Kyung-pyo’s apology follows.

I’m sorry. I’m Go Kyung-pyo.

I hit a street-cleaning truck while driving after drinking in the early hours of November 14. My blood alcohol concentration at the time exceeded the threshold for license revocation. I would like to apologize once again to those who were working in the early morning and may have been put in danger and startled by my driving.

It was entirely my fault that I got behind the wheel after drinking. I had told people not to drink and drive, but I broke my own words. Someone could have been seriously hurt because of what I did. It was irresponsible.

After hitting a street-cleaning truck, I couldn’t immediately see a place to pull over, so I drove a little farther and stopped. I got out of the car and looked to see what I had hit. As soon as I met the two street cleaners, I apologized to them.

The two of them carefully told me they had already called the police. They could have been angry, and I would have had nothing to say, but their response left me even more flustered and sorry. I wanted to hide somewhere, anywhere. I told them I would take responsibility for my wrongdoing and apologized once again, then spoke with them briefly at the scene as we waited for the police. What I put in my coat pocket in the video was the car key I had been holding in my hand.

For a while, there was a time when I felt conflicted because I didn’t know what to do next as an actor. Appearing on variety shows, spending time with people and laughing with them gave me a lot of strength. Some people told me that after watching my shows, they had forgotten their worries for a little while, even though they had had a difficult day. Lately, I had felt truly happy and grateful every day I went to work.

That is why I feel even more sorry to the people who worked together to make the programs currently airing and those soon to be released. There are people who have to re-edit scenes we filmed while laughing together because of my wrongdoing, and suddenly make difficult decisions about schedules they had prepared for a long time. I’m truly sorry to the production team and crew who trusted me and invited me, and to the colleagues who stood by me.

I have caused great worry and disappointment to people who said things that gave me a lot of strength. I’m sorry to the fans who have supported me for a long time, to those who took the time to meet me and waited, and to everyone who has watched my work and shows. When I think about what I did, I am extremely angry with myself, but rather than dwell on that feeling, I want to apologize once again in my own words to those who were startled and distressed by my actions.

I will fully cooperate with the police investigation. I will take the necessary steps to remedy the harm caused by the accident and accept all responsibility for the consequences. I will suspend all my scheduled activities. I will never forget the shame I feel about myself over this incident, and I will keep myself in check as I go on living.

I’m truly sorry.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.