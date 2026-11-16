Has Lyuh Esther’s Severe Depression Returned? Announces Plans to Leave Company With Annual Sales of 300 Billion Won: “I Don’t Want to Live Long” (Same Bed, Different Dreams)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Lyuh Esther, a doctor and entrepreneur, revealed extreme lethargy and even hinted that she intended to leave her company.

On the 16th, the production team of SBS variety show “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny” released a preview video on the show’s official channel titled “Hong Hye-geol and Lyuh Esther Take in Hong Kong’s Scenery Together?! What Happened During the Doctor Couple’s Trip.” The video showed the couple, Lyuh Esther and Hong Hye-geol, on a trip to Hong Kong.

That day, Hong Hye-geol woke up at an ocean-view hotel overlooking the sea in Hong Kong. Admiring the beautiful view from the room, he said with satisfaction, “This is so nice. I spent a fortune.” But Lyuh Esther, who had traveled with him, reacted quite differently. She showed little interest in the hotel’s splendid view and promptly lay down on the bed.

Hong Hye-geol tried to wake his wife, saying, “Why are you going to sleep again?” but Lyuh Esther didn’t budge. Instead, she showed how reluctant she was to go out, saying, “I’ll have room service today.” Hong Hye-geol expressed his disappointment: “We agreed to go out when we left Korea!” But Lyuh Esther responded nonchalantly, “What agreement?”

Hong Hye-geol grew increasingly worried at his wife’s lethargic behavior. Concerned about her health, he said, “You can’t be like that on this trip. If you keep this up, you’ll really die soon.” But Lyuh Esther replied, “When did I ever say I wanted to live a long time?” leaving Hong Hye-geol flustered.

Hong Hye-geol could not hide his distress. “You can’t talk like that. We came all this way, and what is this? Did you come to the hotel to be admitted to a hospital?” he said. The moment revealed the husband’s desperate concern for his wife’s health, going beyond a simple quarrel over going out during their trip.

Hong Hye-geol then tried to persuade Lyuh Esther, telling her, “If you stay healthy, many people will be happy. If Tongtong-i (a nickname) lives just one more year, several tens of billions of won could change hands.” But Lyuh Esther’s response was even more resolute. With a stern expression, she declared, “I don’t want to live a long time, and I’m going to stop making money and quit the company.”

Hong Hye-geol vented his frustration: “Then why did you come here? Why come here if all you’re going to do is have food delivered?” Lyuh Esther was undeterred and shot back, “I came for a hotel staycation,” and the couple’s playful bickering made people laugh.

Although the couple had set off to enjoy Hong Kong’s beautiful scenery, Lyuh Esther chose to rest rather than go out. Her remark that she did not want to live a long time and her declaration that she would even quit her company sparked curiosity based on the preview alone. Viewers are eager to find out why Lyuh Esther opened up about these feelings during the trip and how her conversation with her husband, Hong Hye-geol, will unfold.

The SBS show “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny,” featuring Lyuh Esther and Hong Hye-geol, will air at 10:40 p.m. on the 17th.

Meanwhile, Lyuh Esther runs a health supplements company said to have annual sales of 300 billion won. She has, however, spoken about suffering from severe depression for a long time, drawing concern. She also revealed that, because medication had not improved her condition, she underwent electroconvulsive therapy under general anesthesia a total of 28 times.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.