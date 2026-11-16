Season 31’s Ok-sun Overcomes Mounjaro Side Effects and Loses 9 kg: “I Was at the Point of Throwing Up Whenever I Ate”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Ok-sun from Season 31 of ‘I Am Solo’ admitted that she had experienced side effects from Mounjaro.

On the 15th, Ok-sun shared her diet tips. After gaining weight up to 65 kg when a disc in her back ruptured, Ok-sun recently made headlines by revealing that she had successfully lost 9 kg through dieting.

“I’ve always been thin, but I gradually gained weight over nearly the past four years, so this is my first time losing at least 5 kg through dieting. It’s fun to see the number go down every time I weigh myself in the morning, and best of all, I don’t have to awkwardly tuck in my belly fat when I sit down in pants,” Ok-sun said, expressing satisfaction with her results after dieting.

Ok-sun said she worked out every day and carefully managed her diet, and shared the details. She also said she had used Mounjaro: “I went from 65 kg to 61 kg, losing about 4 kg. The indigestion and vomiting were so severe that I stopped after using it for only the four weeks I was prescribed. I could hardly eat properly, and when I did, I threw up.” She also opened up about the side effects.

After successfully getting down to 56 kg, Ok-sun added, “I’m thinking about what diet and exercise routine to follow to maintain my weight after getting down to 52 kg. The world is a little kinder when you’re slim.”

Meanwhile, Ok-sun from Season 31 of ‘I Am Solo’ became a final couple with Young-ho from the same season, but faced criticism amid allegations that she had ostracized Sun-ja. They also suffered fallout including a ‘one-star review attack’ on the dental clinic Young-ho runs. After the show, the two announced their breakup, but controversy erupted when photos of them as a couple were later leaked. Ok-sun then made her breakup with Young-ho official, saying the photos had been leaked due to her own mistake.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.