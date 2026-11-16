The Reason Sung Si-kyung Never Drives Drunk... Resurfaces After Go Kyung-pyo's Drunk-Driving Crash

Sung Si-kyung (left), Go Kyung-pyo

Amid reports of actor Go Kyung-pyo's drunk-driving accident, renewed attention has turned to past remarks by singer Sung Si-kyung, who is known for enjoying a drink but has made clear that he has firm principles when it comes to driving under the influence.

In December 2023, Sung appeared on the YouTube channel “Dopgosaneun Mun Cheon-sik” and shared his thoughts on malicious comments. At the time, he indicated that rather than be swayed by people criticizing him, he would live in a way that left him with a clear conscience.

He was particularly firm about driving under the influence. Sung said, “I can’t die. I’m afraid they [the malicious commenters] would be happy,” then added, “I never do things like drive under the influence. If I drove drunk, how happy would those malicious commenters be? If I got caught for drunk driving, wouldn’t they be pleased, saying, ‘Sung Si-kyung finally got caught’?” His remarks appeared to reflect a desire not to give those who criticize him another pretext to attack him.

Sung later reiterated his promise regarding drunk driving. In 2025, on his YouTube content “Sung Si-kyung’s Would You Eat,” he said, “I promised my fans I wouldn’t get caught for drunk driving.”

By contrast, Go Kyung-pyo recently became embroiled in controversy over drunk driving. At around 3:30 a.m. on the 14th, he was driving a passenger car while intoxicated in Donggyo-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, when he collided with a street-cleaning truck. Police who responded to the scene conducted a breath alcohol test, and his blood alcohol concentration was found to exceed the threshold for license revocation. It was reported that no one else was in the car at the time.

After the incident came to light, Go Kyung-pyo’s agency, CLN Company, apologized in an official statement. The agency said, “We deeply apologize to those who were harmed in actor Go Kyung-pyo’s drunk-driving accident,” and stated that it would accept any penalties imposed and fulfill its responsibilities, including making amends for the harm caused.

Go Kyung-pyo also issued a personal apology. He admitted fault, saying, “I told people not to drive under the influence, but I broke my own word.” He went on to apologize for putting people who were working in the early morning at risk and expressed regret to the production staff and colleagues who trusted him and worked with him on projects.

He also said, “I will suspend all scheduled activities,” making clear that he would take responsibility for the incident.

The effects of Go Kyung-pyo’s accident also extended to the TV programs he appears on and projects set for release. MBC’s “Hangout with Yoo?” and tvN’s “Amazing Saturday,” among others, said they planned to edit out his scenes as much as possible, while “Sixth Sense: B-Side” was also reported to have begun editing.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.