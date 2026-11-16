Kim Jun-ho Faces Backlash as His Heavily Pregnant Wife Kim Ji-min Takes the Wheel: “Learn to Drive”

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Min-jeong] Comedian Kim Jun-ho is facing unexpected scolding over a video of his pregnant wife, Kim Ji-min, driving. Even his past remark, “My dream is to be a chairman who rides in the back seat,” has attracted renewed attention.

On the 15th, Kim Ji-min posted a travel video on her social media account along with the caption, “Winter trips mean Donghae-si! You know Mukho is a hot spot, right? A family outing like the locals~!! If we’ve been somewhere before, we always go again!”

The couple took a train to Mukho in Donghae-si, Gangwon State.

But the sight of the two getting into a car prompted an unexpected reaction.

The person in the driver’s seat was Kim Ji-min, who is pregnant. Wearing a leopard-print coat and sunglasses perched on her head, she took the wheel herself. Kim Jun-ho sat in the passenger seat wearing a hat and sunglasses.

Looking out at the sea near Eodal Samgeori in Donghae, Kim Ji-min said, “I love the East Sea so much.” Kim Jun-ho agreed, saying, “I like it too. It’s where you were born,” expressing his affection for his wife’s hometown.

The couple also met up with Kim Ji-min’s family and had a meal together. It was an ordinary family outing, exploring the area and looking for good places to eat, but online users’ attention turned to Kim Ji-min at the wheel. That was because she is expecting to give birth to her first son in early February next year.

People who watched the video showered Kim Jun-ho with scolding, commenting, “Jun-ho, please start driving already,” “Mr. Jun-ho, you should learn to drive now,” and “At least take some driving lessons.”

Kim Jun-ho’s past remarks also resurfaced.

He once admitted on SBS’s “My Little Old Boy” that he had a driver’s license but didn’t actually drive. “I got my license, but I’ve never driven,” Kim Jun-ho said at the time. “My dream is to be a chairman who rides in the back seat.”

Kim Ji-min also drew laughs by revealing, “Even when he rides in my car, he sometimes sits in the back seat.”

Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min went public with their relationship in 2022 and married in July last year. In July this year, one year after their wedding, Kim Ji-min announced that she was pregnant after succeeding in her first round of IVF. The couple are expected to welcome their first son in February next year. The baby’s prenatal nickname is Deureup.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong | mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.