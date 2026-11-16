Han Hyo-joo and Gong Myung’s Seven-Year Older-Woman/Younger-Man Pairing Seemed Like a Real-Life Romance—but It Was Drama Promotion

Han Hyo-joo (left), Gong Myung

[Park Ah-ram, Sportschosun] Han Hyo-joo and Gong Myung drew attention as an older-woman-younger-man couple with a seven-year age gap, but it turned out to be a setup to promote a drama, not a real-life romance.

Han Hyo-joo, born in 1987, and Gong Myung, born in 1994, are seven years apart in age. When news emerged that they had been linked as a couple, it drew a range of reactions online. Han Hyo-joo’s calm yet elegant image and Gong Myung’s gentle, approachable charm seemed to complement each other, prompting continued comments that they were an unexpectedly good match. Some said that just seeing the two together raised expectations for a romance project.

As interest grew, attention also turned to the dating styles they had shared in past broadcasts and interviews.

Han Hyo-joo has said that she is drawn less to a person’s looks or other qualifications than to someone who has a positive influence on her when they are together. She is known to place particular importance on a partner who can make her feel at ease even after a difficult day, and on a relationship in which they can share their thoughts in depth.

Gong Myung, too, has said that rather than setting specific criteria for his ideal type, he values the feeling he gets when first meeting someone and the emotions that develop naturally. He appears to prefer a relationship in which both people are honest about expressing affection and can enjoy even the small pleasures of everyday life together.

As even their past remarks attracted interest, people began to hope that a real-life couple might emerge—but there was a twist. The reports that spread as though they were dating had nothing to do with their actual private lives. They were part of a marketing campaign devised to promote the MBC drama “Your Ground,” which is set to be released on December 11.

The promotion was designed to make the romance between the two characters feel like real-life dating news. By using a setup so natural that viewers could take it for an actual romance, it sparked curiosity about the drama.

Meanwhile, “Your Ground” is a youth romance about first love reunited after many years. It follows a baseball player who once chased his dream but was forced to stop by an unexpected setback, and who begins a new challenge after meeting an agent with a background as a lawyer. Past connections and rekindled feelings are expected to be among the drama’s main draws.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.