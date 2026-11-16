Lyuh Esther Says, “I’ll Divorce Hong Hye-geol”... Decides to Sell Company With 300 Billion Won in Annual Revenue (Same Bed, Different Dreams)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Doctor and entrepreneur Lyuh Esther bristled at her husband Hong Hye-geol’s remarks and made the drastic move of even bringing up divorce.

On the 16th, the team behind SBS variety show “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny” released a teaser video on the show’s official channel titled, “A CEO with 300 Billion Won in Annual Revenue Splurges 30 Million Won to Celebrate a Trip. Lyuh Esther Mentions Divorce After Hong Hye-geol’s Outrageous Remarks?!” The video showed Lyuh Esther and Hong Hye-geol traveling to Hong Kong and making special memories there.

That day, Hong Hye-geol prepared a surprise event for his wife. “I’ll turn our Lyuh Esther into a princess. Just wait and see,” he said confidently before heading to a shop.

The place Hong Hye-geol arrived at was none other than a qipao rental shop. He asked an employee to “make my wife into a queen,” promising a special transformation for her. A short while later, Lyuh Esther appeared in a deep green qipao, drawing attention.

But after changing outfits, Lyuh Esther’s attention was focused on her own accessories rather than the event her husband had prepared. Proudly showing off the pearl earrings she was wearing, she asked, “Can’t you see these?”

Hong Hye-geol then noticed the earrings belatedly and asked, “Huh? What’s this? Pearls? Where did you get them?” Lyuh Esther explained, “I bought them before this trip. They’re Mikimoto South Sea pearls.” The item she was wearing was from a luxury brand renowned for its expensive pearl jewelry.

Hong Hye-geol could not hide his surprise when he learned of the unexpected purchase of expensive jewelry. “You should tell me when you buy something like that,” he reproached his wife. But Lyuh Esther did not back down either. “Do you tell me before you buy a bicycle, Hye-geol?” she countered, pointing to her husband’s spending habits.

She continued, “I don’t spend money. I spent a little on jewelry this time. Isn’t your bicycle worth 12 million won?” She pointed to her husband’s expensive bicycle purchase to argue that there was nothing wrong with her spending either.

Hong Hye-geol sought to explain, saying, “I didn’t mean you shouldn’t buy it.” But he added, “You know the outlook on life and philosophy we always talk about. The thing about jewelry is that once you get into it, you can spend several hundred billion won a month.”

In response to Hong Hye-geol’s remarks, Lyuh Esther ultimately declared, “Then I’ll get divorced first. If you’re that hurt, Hye-geol, I’ll sell the company,” shocking everyone. In response to her husband’s criticism, she made the startling statement that she would not only divorce him but also sell the company she had built.

Meanwhile, SBS’s “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny,” featuring Lyuh Esther and Hong Hye-geol, will air at 10:40 p.m. on the 17th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.