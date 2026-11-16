“If There Are No AI Safeguards, the CSAT Must Be Postponed”... Star Instructor Yoo Dae-jong Speaks Out

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Yoo Dae-jong, a star Korean-language instructor appearing on Channel A’s “Teachers 3,” has called for the drastic step of postponing the CSAT just three days before the exam. He says the exam schedule should be pushed back if there are no sure-fire measures to prevent cheating with advanced devices such as AI glasses.

On the 16th, Yoo Dae-jong posted a lengthy message on social media, raising concerns about the fairness of the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test.

He began by saying, ‘I have always taught children that the CSAT is unquestionably a fair exam, and the CSAT admissions system in South Korea should be the fairest system of all.’

He stressed, ‘If someone with malicious intent can easily get a good score through irregular or illegal means, all such conduct must be stopped.’

His demand of the education authorities was firm. Yoo Dae-jong urged the government and education officials to put strong measures in place by the 16th to prevent cheating with AI glasses, miniature cameras and similar devices.

He went so far as to raise the possibility of postponing the CSAT. He argued, ‘If there are no reliable measures in place to ensure that every student can take the exam fairly at every test site, the CSAT should be postponed.’

However, he urged test-takers to prepare according to the existing schedule. Yoo Dae-jong said, ‘I hope all our test-takers will stick to their routines without wavering as they prepare for the original date, November 19.’ He also encouraged them, saying, ‘Don’t let every setback or success sway you; stay mentally strong. Those who break the law will definitely be punished for it, one way or another, and those of you who are fair and square have always been in the right.’

Yoo Dae-jong’s forceful remarks came as the exam-preparation community was rocked by the recent confession of the top scorer in the tax accountant exam, who admitted to cheating with AI.

The top scorer in the 63rd Tax Accountant Examination admitted on the 15th to cheating by photographing exam questions with a miniature camera and using generative AI to get the answers.

After reports emerged that the cheating had gone undetected even at a test site staffed by proctors, concerns grew that something similar could happen at the CSAT, now just three days away.

Admissions YouTuber Mimiminu also broke down in tears during a livestream the previous day while calling on the education authorities to take practical measures.

Meanwhile, Yoo Dae-jong is appearing alongside Jung Seung-je and Kim Ji-young on Channel A’s “Teachers 3: The Retake War,” helping students retaking the exam with their college admissions efforts.

The full text of Yoo Dae-jong’s post follows.

Hello.

I’m Korean-language instructor Yoo Dae-jong.

I have always taught children that the CSAT is unquestionably a fair exam.

And the CSAT admissions system in South Korea should be the fairest system of all.

Although South Korea is relatively small in land area and lacks natural resources,

what has led South Korea to success in the present day was,

even if it came close to an obsession with academic credentials,

the passion for teaching and learning, and the belief that this passion could change the horizons of the life I live

—the educational zeal of someone grounded in that belief and possibility.

Sadly, in South Korea today, the era when people could rise from humble beginnings to great heights is passing.

It often pains me to see children having to fight their battles on a somewhat tilted playing field.

One reason I have never set high prices for my study materials is that, while some people can buy the books with ease thanks to their parents’ support,

for others, they are books bought with money painstakingly saved through grueling part-time jobs.

But if someone with malicious intent can easily get a good score through irregular or illegal means, all such conduct must be stopped.

The government and education officials must, by today (Nov. 16),

put strong measures in place to prevent cheating with AI glasses, small cameras and similar devices from creating unfairness.

If there are no reliable measures in place to ensure that every student can take the exam fairly at every test site, the CSAT should be postponed.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.