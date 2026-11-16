Kim Shin-young Musters the Courage to Start Swimming... Unexpected Humiliation: “I’m the Only One Walking Around”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Kim Shin-young revealed that she is taking on the challenge of swimming.

At the end of MBC’s I Live Alone, which aired on the 14th, viewers saw Kim Shin-young setting out to learn how to swim.

Kim Shin-young said, “I thought I should try starting something I’m worst at, so I’ve been taking swimming lessons.”

Kim Shin-young visited an indoor swimming pool and warmly greeted the more experienced swimmers before class. When they saw her, they showed how delighted they were—even dancing—and Kim responded with applause.

Kim Shin-young, who said she is currently taking lessons in the “walking class,” admitted, “They call it the walking class, but I was the only one walking around.”

She is learning the kicks step by step. “I’m at the very bottom right now, but I believe there’s always strength in sticking with it,” she said.

She added, “I want to compete in a swimming event and have a banner hung up for me at least once,” emphasizing, “Consistency is the answer.”

After finishing her swim and returning home, Kim Shin-young ate pizza, then had kimchi kalguksu for round two, treating viewers to a full-on food show.

She also said, “I go crazy when I get hooked on something. People’s desires are endless,” then headed to the bathroom carrying a large basin, prompting curiosity.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.