Koo Hye-sun Sells Out Hair Rollers Priced at 13,000 Won, Then Has More Good News: Wins the Innovative Patent Technology Grand Prize

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Koo Hye-sun has made her mark as an inventor and businesswoman, winning the 2026 Innovative Patent Technology Grand Prize with KOOROLL, an eco-friendly hair roller she invented herself.

On the 16th, Koo Hye-sun posted several photos on her account along with the message, “My expandable hair roller, KOOROLL, has won the 2026 Innovative Patent Technology Grand Prize. I will work hard with humility. On to victory!”

The released photos showed Koo Hye-sun posing with the plaque for the 2026 Innovative Patent Technology Grand Prize. The plaque named “Studio Koo Hye-Sun” as the winner in the living and design category, drawing particular attention. She is continuing her distinctive path, going beyond her main career as an actress to earn an award for a product she developed herself.

Koo Hye-sun developed KOOROLL herself after noticing that the hair rollers she regularly used were inconvenient to store and maintain. She turned a minor inconvenience from daily life into an idea and then a product, and went on to obtain a related patent, embarking in earnest on a path as an inventor. Since then, she has served as CEO of the venture company Studio Koo Hye-Sun Co., Ltd., focusing on product development and business expansion.

The product is a hair roller made with recyclable, eco-friendly materials. It drew attention after obtaining a patent and securing a spot in duty-free stores. However, after its price of 13,000 won per unit became known, some people commented that it was somewhat expensive compared with typical hair rollers.

Koo Hye-sun appeared on Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s “Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night,” which aired on July 18, and spoke directly about her views on the product's price. She explained, “Our product is somewhat expensive, but factory-style production is difficult. Every one is made by hand and has to go through four stages of processing.” The explanation was that the price reflects a production method that makes mass production difficult and the multiple processing stages involved.

Along with this explanation, the product's sales performance is also drawing attention. KOOROLL reportedly sold out online, and cumulative sales are said to have exceeded 30,000 units. By attracting consumers with its distinctive product idea, eco-friendly materials and differentiated production method, it has also achieved meaningful business results. With its sales success and this latest award adding to its patent and entry into duty-free stores, interest in Koo Hye-sun's work as a businesswoman is growing further.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.