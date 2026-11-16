“Guess Who?”... Famous Rapper Makes Waves With Daring Corset and Face-Hiding Feathered Hat

Photo: Cardi B’s Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Cardi B, 34, an American female rapper, made headlines when she appeared at a Hollywood charity event wearing a giant white feathered hat that covered her face.

She drew attention with her daring fashion and also took the stage that day, delivering an energetic performance. A documentary about her life, including her past as a stripper and her history of stealing, is also reportedly in production.

According to foreign media outlets including The Sun, Cardi B attended the Baby2Baby Gala, held in Los Angeles, California, on the 14th (local time).

That day, Cardi B paired a figure-hugging corset-style top with a dress featuring a plunging neckline, and added a large feathered accessory that covered most of her face. Her look was so distinctive that the hat obscured her face, prompting people at the event to speculate about who was underneath it.

Cardi B later changed out of the feathered hat and corset outfit and into a dress adorned with beads before taking the stage. Her signature flashy performance brought the event to life.

Pop star Katy Perry also attended the event. She was accompanied by her boyfriend, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Actress Elizabeth Hurley attended with singer Billy Ray Cyrus. Actress Demi Moore received the Giving Tree Award that day. The award is reportedly given to women who have used their influence to improve the lives of children facing difficult circumstances.

The Baby2Baby Gala is an annual charity event that provides children living in poverty with basic necessities such as diapers, formula and clothing.

Meanwhile, Cardi B has also drawn attention with news that a documentary about her eventful life is in production.

The documentary is expected to chronicle her journey from a childhood spent in poverty to becoming a global star. She is also reportedly set to open up about parts of her past she has not previously disclosed, including stealing money from customers while working as a stripper.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Photo: Cardi B’s Instagram

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.