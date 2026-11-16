'100 Days of Deception': Jinyoung Sticks With Melodramas Despite His Interest in Genre Projects... 'Let's See It Through to the End'

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Actor Jinyoung, formerly a member of the group GOT7, explained why he has continued to choose melodramas even after entering his 30s. It wasn't that he had no interest in genre projects. It was a choice he made after considering what kind of image people wanted to see from him now.

A recent interview video featuring Jinyoung was released on the YouTube channel Baek Eun-ha's Give and Take.

That day, Jinyoung discussed why he continues to choose melodramas, unlike male actors in their 30s who want to move beyond melodramas and broaden their range by taking on genre projects.

He began by saying, “I think there are certain things you can do only at certain ages.” The kinds of works and characters an actor can play vary with age. Jinyoung explained, “At a certain point, you can still do them, but the frequency goes down,” adding that opportunities to take on melodramas like he does now could naturally become fewer over time.

Another important reason was that the projects offered to him were not limited to simple love stories.

He said, “The melodramas I chose weren't just melodramas; when characters involving family stories and a mix of those elements came my way...”

What caught Jinyoung's attention was how the production teams seeking him out saw him. He confessed that he had thought, “That seems to be the kind of image people want from me now.”

Jinyoung said, “Then I thought, ‘In that case, let's see it through to the end,’ and I guess I just kept going further.” He said he wanted to delve deeply into the melodramas he could do now rather than rush to shed his image as a melodrama actor.

He still has ambitions to take on genre projects. Jinyoung said he hopes to challenge himself with a variety of works in the future as well.

The series he is appearing in, tvN's 100 Days of Deception, also reflects this thinking. In 100 Days of Deception, Jinyoung stars alongside Kim You Jung. A spy romance set during Japanese colonial rule, it explores not only a love story but also the characters' complex identities, family relationships and conflicts of the era.

His resolve has raised anticipation about what kind of filmography it will lead to in the future.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.