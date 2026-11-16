“There’s No Way Go Kyung-pyo Could Have a Good Year”: BIBI’s Fortune Reading Resurfaces a Month Later Amid Drunk-Driving Scandal

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] As Go Kyung-pyo faces backlash over a drunk-driving accident, remarks made just a month ago by singer BIBI while reading his saju are belatedly drawing attention again.

On the 10th of last month, Go Kyung-pyo appeared on “The Mystery Game Is Just an Excuse,” a segment on the YouTube channel DdeunDdeun, and talked about how things had been going with Yoo Jae-suk, Song Eun-i, BIBI and others.

At the time, Go Kyung-pyo said, “I think this is a time to take a short break,” adding, “I’m still ambitious about my work. So, to regroup, I feel like I’m letting go and taking a little time off.”

After hearing this, BIBI mentioned Go Kyung-pyo’s saju, which she said had a strong fire energy, and said, “There’s no way this year could go well.” She went on to explain, “This is a Byeonghwa year, and you have two suns in the sky, so it’s a period that’s too hot and drying.” She added, “So just rest for now.”

Go Kyung-pyo replied, “The timing really is perfect. I’m resting now. I’m resting mentally, too, and I like it so much.” But Yoo Jae-suk and Song Eun-i asked, “Aren’t you incredibly busy?” and “Aren’t you tvN’s son?”

Go Kyung-pyo responded, “About four variety shows will come out at the end of the year, but mentally, I’m enjoying myself,” adding, “In the past, when I worked, everything had to be perfect. I worked intensely with people and was on edge, but now I’m letting go of everything. I’m really enjoying this year. It feels like I’ve found my true self.”

At another point, while talking with Yoo Jae-suk, he suddenly broke into song and said, “These days, this is how I live. I say whatever comes to mind and do whatever I want.”

But about a month after the video was released, Go Kyung-pyo was involved in a drunk-driving accident, bringing renewed attention to his remarks at the time and BIBI’s saju reading.

At around 3:30 a.m. on the 14th, Go Kyung-pyo was driving while intoxicated in Donggyo-dong, Mapo District, Seoul, when he collided with a street-cleaning truck. His blood alcohol concentration at the time of the accident was found to have exceeded the threshold for revoking a driver’s license.

His agency, CLN Company, acknowledged that Go Kyung-pyo had driven while intoxicated and apologized. The agency said, “Go Kyung-pyo acknowledges his wrongdoing and is deeply reflecting on it,” adding, “He will humbly accept any sanctions imposed and fulfill his responsibilities, including helping those affected recover.”

Go Kyung-pyo also posted an apology on his social media on the 15th. He apologized, saying, “I will never forget the shame I feel about myself over this matter, and I will live while keeping myself in check. I’m truly sorry.”

The drunk-driving accident has also put the broadcasting industry on alert. The production teams of MBC’s “Hangout with Yoo” and tvN’s “Sixth Sense: B-Side” said they would edit out as much of Go Kyung-pyo’s screen time as possible.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.