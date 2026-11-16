Kang Sung-tae: “This Year’s CSAT Will Be Breached Too”... Why AI Glasses Made Him Angry

[Sportschosun reporter Aram Park] Educational content creator Kang Sung-tae pointed to the problem of exam cheating through the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and warned that similar problems could arise in this year’s CSAT as well.

Kang Sung-tae, widely known by the stage name “God of Study,” posted a video on the 14th to his YouTube channel, “God of Study Kang Sung-tae.” In the video, titled “There Are Already People Who Have Passed Using AI Glasses. This Year’s CSAT Will Be Breached Too,” he expressed concern that advances in AI glasses have made it difficult to completely prevent cheating on exams.

In the video, Kang pointed out problems with the current educational environment. He asked rhetorically, “You study for 12 years and spend an average of more than 100 million won on private education, yet an elementary school student wearing AI glasses gets more answers right. What is all that hardship really for?”

He explained that there are limits to an inspection approach focused on ordinary thick-rimmed glasses to prevent the use of AI glasses in exam rooms. Various types of AI glasses that are difficult to distinguish by appearance alone have already been launched overseas, including in China. He argued that focusing inspections on only certain designs makes it difficult to prevent cheating with new devices.

He also revealed that AI glasses were among the factors behind his earlier decision to stop his education-related activities. He said he had been seriously considering the impact artificial intelligence could have on exams and the education system since 2022.

He also mentioned cheating cases reported in recent university exams, as well as in English tests such as the Test of English for International Communication (TOEIC) and TEPS. Kang raised the possibility that a considerable number of people had already passed exams without being caught. However, it has not been confirmed that all the cheating cases he mentioned involved AI glasses.

Kang stressed that we need to rethink the education system as a whole, rather than simply checking electronic devices at exam venues. He said, “We need to begin a fundamental discussion about what exams mean and how education and studying should work in the future,” adding that the current education system cannot keep pace with technological advances.

He also questioned how companies select talent. Kang said, “If someone with no ability can put on AI glasses and come up with smarter answers than someone who has studied for 20 years to build their skills, whom should companies hire?”

He added that AI technology would not necessarily bring only negative effects to education. He also expressed hope that, if used properly, it could help change the burden of excessive private education and an educational environment in which students are forced to study.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.