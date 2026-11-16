Shin Ji ♥ Moon Won to Share Pregnancy News in December? Shaman's Surprise Prediction: “I See Signs of a Baby”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Shin Ji of the group Koyote predicted the possibility of having a child just six months after marrying Moon Won, her husband of seven years her junior. A shaman drew attention with a prediction that signs of a baby would appear between this December and January next year.

Kino, formerly of the group Pentagon, and Shin Ji will appear as guests on SBS Plus's “Shinppal Talk Show: Ghost Story 2,” airing on the 16th.

On the show, MC Lee Guk-ju asked Shin Ji, who married last May, about her newlywed life.

The biggest change after marriage was her outlook on having children. Shin Ji told the shamans, “Kim Jong-min is going to become a dad soon. I'm a little envious of that.” She said, “I'm getting older, and it would be a lie to say I haven't thought about having children. I wonder if there's any chance,” cautiously asking about her prospects for having a child.

The shaman's answer was specific. “I clearly saw signs of a baby between December this year and January next year,” the shaman said. Other shamans reportedly nodded in agreement.

Shin Ji had previously spoken about her plans to have a child with Moon Won last July as well.

At the time, on MBN's “Someone Else's Precious Family,” Kim Jong-min asked whether she was thinking about having a child, and Shin Ji confessed, “I hadn't thought about it before, but lately I've been seriously considering it.” She said, “I love children so much that I didn't know what to do,” and added, “I can't reveal all the reasons, but my circumstances leave me with a lot to think about. Still, how happy would I be if I had a mini-me who looked like me?”

Kim Jong-min stressed the importance of looking after one's health, bringing up actress Han Da-gam's pregnancy. At the time, he also advised Moon Won, “You need to get Shin Ji to exercise!”

Meanwhile, Shin Ji married singer Moon Won in Seoul on May 2. The two met through a radio broadcast in 2024 and went on to become a couple.

“Shinppal Talk Show: Ghost Story 2,” which features Shin Ji's concerns about having a child and the shaman's prediction, will air at 11:30 p.m. on the 16th.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.