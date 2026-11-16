Lee Kyung-sil’s Heart Sank When She Couldn’t Reach Her 98-Year-Old Mother: “So Many Thoughts Crossed My Mind in a Brief Moment”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Lee Kyung-sil expressed her anxiety after being unable to reach her 98-year-old mother for a short time.

A video was recently posted on the YouTube channel “Our Mom Lee Kyung-sil” titled “‘Mom, if this is how it’s going to be, we’ll have nothing to talk about’: The Han River breeze is cool, but why is our conversation so frustrating?”

Lee Kyung-sil told her daughter, Jenny Son, “Didn’t we take Grandma to Gunsan last time and come back? When Grandma left, she told me to be sure to call once I got home. So I called her as soon as I arrived, but she didn’t answer. She just kept not answering.”

Lee Kyung-sil said, “Grandma isn’t the kind of person to do that. She would definitely call because she’d want to know whether I’d arrived, but she didn’t answer. I called four times, letting it ring through each time, but she didn’t pick up.” She continued, “So many thoughts crossed my mind in that brief moment. I called my second aunt and asked her to go check on my mother. My aunt went over and called Grandma’s phone. When she asked why Grandma hadn’t answered, she said, ‘Someone must have turned the ringtone down.’ Who would mess with Grandma’s ringtone? When I checked later, the phone was set to vibrate. But so many thoughts crossed my mind in that short time,” she said, expressing her anxiety.

Jenny Son agreed, saying, “I get anxious when Grandma doesn’t answer the phone.” Lee Kyung-sil said, “I told Mom, ‘I was worried. Why didn’t you answer?’ and she said, ‘What is there to worry about? Besides, if you just die, that’s a blessing.’ I think that, when people get old, passing away without any pain is one kind of blessing.” Amazed by her grandmother’s sharp joke, Jenny Son said, “The humor in our family is hard for ordinary people to understand.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.